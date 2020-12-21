Yara Zaya and her American boyfriend, Jovi Dufren, have had a tense relationship on the eighth season of “90 Day Fiancé.” The couple shared their love story during the premiere episode, and fans learned that they had conceived a baby before Yara suffered a miscarriage. At the time, Jovi had proposed to his Ukrainian girlfriend, and he decided to complete her K-1 visa application process to enable her to travel to the United State. Unfortunately, Yara’s attitude during her stay in America has not impressed viewers. The 25-year-old’s reputation suffered another setback after a video surfaced online showing her participating in a bizarre dating show.

Yara opened up about her background on a Ukrainian dating show

In the strange video, Yara introduces herself as a party girl who loves nightclubs and rich men. The “90 Day Fiancé” star is allegedly 19 years old in the video, and she declares that she would like to date a wealthy foreigner. Yara claims that foreign men are more intelligent than their Ukrainian counterparts. She maintains that she doesn’t believe in love because of her troubled childhood. According to the Ukrainian reality star, her mother was a baker, while her father was a successful businessman from Hungary who traumatized her by abandoning their family.

Fans feel that Yara might have had several cosmetic operations

After watching the video, some fans pointed out that Yara almost looks unrecognizable in the video.

The 25-year-old has a more natural look, and a section of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers has speculated that she could have undergone some cosmetic operations to enhance her appearance. Additionally, fans feel that the Ukrainian reality star was soft-spoken as a teenager compared to her current bold personality.

The controversial star is yet to react to the leaked video, but fans have criticized her for admitting that she likes foreign men.

However, several “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have defended Yara’s behavior after learning about her troubled childhood. The fans have pointed out that the 25-year-old comes from a “broken home,” and that may have affected her attitude towards men. Many fans have acknowledged that Yara currently looks more gorgeous than her appearance in the controversial video.

Some viewers have joked that they would like to have the address of Yara’s plastic surgeon. It will be interesting to see whether Yara changes her bossy attitude as the “90 Day Fiancé” season unfolds. In a recent Instagram post, Jovi shared a video of his girlfriend complaining and claimed that she was acting like a “bitch.” The provocative post could be a sign that Jovi and Yara’s relationship is on the rocks. Fans will have to tune in to the upcoming episodes to find out whether the couple will find common ground.