Yara Zaya is taking on her critics. The 25-year-old made her debut on the eighth season of “90 Day Fiancé” this month alongside her boyfriend, Jovi Dufren. However, fans have grown frustrated by Yara’s arrogance on the show. The Ukrainian reality star has appeared unhappy with her living conditions ever since she moved to New Orleans to be with her boyfriend. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have accused Yara of being ungrateful, but she recently responded to the criticism by trolling them on Instagram.

Yara trolled fans by reading out their complaints on Instagram

According to In Touch Weekly, the controversial “90 Day Fiancé” star posted a series of videos in which she mocked fans by reading their complaints about her.

Yara watched a scene from a recent segment on the show and mockingly read some of the comments that viewers had posted. Fans have argued that Yara only cares about herself, and many have called her a “bitch” because of her obnoxious attitude and her constant complaining. However, the 25-year-old has trolled her haters, and she even appeared to insinuate that she doesn’t mind fans calling her a gold digger.

While concluding her Instagram video, Yara implied that she only cares about her green card and having a rich boyfriend. She posted laughing emojis to accompany her trolling video, and her actions could harm her already fragile relationship with the “90 Day Fiancé” fan base. Additionally, Yara’s bond with her boyfriend could weaken due to her nasty attitude.

In a recent controversial scene on “90 Day Fiancé,” Yara admitted that she did not know what she loved about Jovi. The Ukrainian reality star claimed that she was attracted to his physique when they started dating but implied that he was out of shape. It appears that Yara’s unromantic attitude could be taking a toll on Jovi, and he recently lashed out at her on Instagram.

Fans were surprised after Jovi claimed that Yara has a “bitchy attitude” in his latest Instagram story. The American reality star was responding to a fan who had praised his girlfriend for standing her ground and acting like a boss. Jovi could be fed up with his partner’s self-absorbed behavior, and fans have now speculated that the two reality stars will break up with the season ends.

Curiously, the couple has not posted each other’s pictures on social media. Instead, both Jovi and Yara have shared video clips of their arguments on “90 Day Fiancé.” Jovi has acknowledged that there are many red flags in his love story with Yara, and they seem to be on different pages on every issue in their love life. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian reality star has remained unapologetic about her conduct on “90 Day Fiancé.”