David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are arguably the most popular couple in the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. After a difficult start to their relationship, the couple turned into a fan favorite due to their adorable chemistry. Annie and David’s popularity convinced TLC to produce a spinoff series titled “Spice it Up with David and Annie.” Even though the two reality stars are comfortable with their successful marriage, fans are still waiting for the couple to take the next step in their relationship.

A curious '90 Day Fiancé' viewer recently urged David to give Annie a baby

Over the past few years, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have urged David and Annie to start a family.

In David’s latest Instagram post, one fan urged the couple to have a baby. The American reality star had posted a beautiful message congratulating Annie for her hard work on their cooking show. David thanked his wife for taking care of him ever since they got married. As many fans declared their admiration for the two reality stars, the aforementioned “90 Day Fiancé” viewer requested David to give Annie a baby. The 54-year-old reality star reacted to the comment by posting several laughing emojis. While many fans have been eager to see David and Annie have a baby, the couple has insisted that they are happy with their current arrangement.

David has not ruled out the possibility of starting a family with Annie

In a past interview, David revealed that he had undergone a vasectomy operation after his divorce.

However, the American reality star did not rule out the possibility of having kids with Annie. He claimed that he would reverse his vasectomy operation if his wife insisted on starting a family. For now, the two reality stars have been working hard on making their TLC spinoff series a success. Additionally, David has been mourning the recent passing of his father, Murray Toborowsky.

The 54-year-old reality star shared the sad news on his Instagram account. Many fans, and “90 Day Fiancé” cast members, sent David their condolences on the popular social media platform. Fans also praised Annie for supporting her husband during his challenging time. The Thailand reality star has shared videos thanking fans for their support, and she wrote a comforting message to David on her Instagram account promising that she would take care of him.

In addition to their popular cooking show, fans will get an opportunity to watch Annie and David in the upcoming “90 Day Bares All” series. In a recent trailer to promote the new show, the couple reacted to some behind the scenes footage from their time on “90 Day Fiancé” in which Annie shopped for sex toys. Fans are eager to learn more about the pair’s adventures, and they are still hopeful that the two reality stars will eventually have a baby