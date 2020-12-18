Cheyenne Floyd takes fans by storm with her pregnancy news. She confirmed that she is expecting her second child. The "Teen Mom OG" star announced the news on her Instagram account, and she shared some stunning pictures showing off her baby bump. Cheyenne's boyfriend, Zach Davis, and her three-year-old daughter, Ryder, posed with her in the beach-themed photo shoot. In her statement, Cheyenne declared that she was excited to be welcoming her second child, and she addressed her fans for their earlier speculation about her pregnancy.

Cheyenne finally confirmed rumors about her pregnancy after speculation from fans

Over the past couple of weeks, several "Teen Mom OG" fans had speculated that Cheyenne was pregnant. Some of her Instagram followers assumed after observing that the American reality had worn a loose-fitting sweater in one of her pictures. The fans claimed that Cheyenne was wearing the unusual outfit because she was hiding her baby bump. While confirming her pregnancy, Cheyenne counseled fans to refrain from jumping to conclusions about women and their health. The MTV star admitted that she had not succeeded in keeping her pregnancy a secret, but she felt that fans had disrespected her constantly talking about her health.

The MTV star has urged fans to respect women and resist being intrusive about their health

According to People, the 28-year-old claimed that many people are invasive and judgmental whenever a woman gains weight. However, Cheyenne pointed out that many women deal with multiple health and fertility issues in their lives, and fans should not be quick to jump to assumptions.

She added that she had only felt comfortable announcing the news about her pregnancy after undergoing the necessary medical tests. As she concluded her post, Cheyenne urged fans to do better in the future and refrain from speculating about a woman’s pregnancy. Nevertheless, most "Teen Mom OG" fans have congratulated the MTV star for her recent news.

Cheyenne’s Instagram post received more than 300,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

On his part, Zach Davis has revealed that he is looking forward to adding another member to his young family. After breaking up in 2018, Zach and Cheyenne confirmed that they were back together in October. During her 28th birthday, Cheyenne posted a picture of herself kissing her ex-boyfriend and declared her highly favored. During their run on "Teen Mom OG," Zach ended his relationship with Cheyenne because he felt that she prioritized her relationship with her baby daddy, Cory Wharton. However, the couple appears to have resolved their differences, and Zach is excited about having a child with his 28-year-old girlfriend. Cheyenne has thanked her boyfriend for being supportive throughout their relationship, and she was proud of the love story.

Fans are eager to see the popular couple take on their latest adventure.