"90 Day Fiancé" Brittany Banks has made a shocking revelation concerning her relationship with Yazan. The reality star has faced a lot of backlash from fans. The American "90 Day Fiancé" alum can't seem to adapt to the Islamic ways of her Jordanian boyfriend and because of that, he has faced a lot of threats from his family. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Yazan told Brittany that she could dress the way she wanted and live the way she pleased but he told his family that Brittany was going to convert to Muslim and be the good daughter-in-law they wanted.

Yazan telling both parties the exact opposite statement has only caused more trouble to himself.

Yazan's family discovered Brittany's Instagram page and they were not pleased with what they saw. His father threatened to murder him and fired him. Some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers thought that the father's threats were bluffs but Yazan made it clear to Brittany and "90 Day Fiancé" viewers that they were real and he could either get killed or disowned. Yazan was also rendered homeless but he had his brother, Obiada for support. Obiada has been very supportive of Yazan and Brittany's relationship. He has also promised to protect his brother no matter what. He also believes that Brittany is sincere.

Brittany says she took care of Yazan sister

According to The Hollywood Gossip, a fan defended Brittany saying that Yazan knew what he had signed up for.

"Y'all forget she said she met him through his sister." the fan said. Another replied to the comment saying that Yazan did not have a sister and Brittany came in, explaining that Yazan had two sisters and one of them lived with him. The reality star said that Yazan's sister became her roommate after her family saved her from an abusive relationship.

Brittany continued, saying that Yazan's sister was married into an abusive relationship that brought her to America at the age of 14. It's a good thing that now we know that Brittany has also done something for Yazan. Hopefully, they shed more light on the matter at the Tell All.

Brittany and Yazan plan to leave Jordan

On Sunday's episode, after Yazan revealed to Brittany that the threats given to him from his family were real, she suggests they leave Jordan for safety. The 90-day alum tells her Jordanian lover that they needed to start the K-1 visa process since starting a life together in Jordan would most likely not be in their favor. Yazan said he would think about it but Brittany was very worried about the situation. She had to leave for Florida immediately after Jordan announced lockdown. Yazan took her to the airport and she left hoping for their relationship to survive the distance.

What do you think of Yazan and Brittany? Do you think the duo would last? What do you think both of them need to do to make their relationship work?

Do you think the Tell All would reveal more of what happened between Brittany and Yazan's sister? What do you think of what Brittany did for Yazan's sister?