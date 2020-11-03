Throughout the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Jenny Slatten and her boyfriend, Sumit, have had the most interesting storyline. The couple has had to overcome several obstacles as they continue to fight for their relationship. During the first season of the show, fans learned that Sumit was already married. However, the 32-year-old reality star claimed that he had agreed to the arranged marriage to please his parents. Sumit promised Jenny that he would divorce his wife, and he has already initiated the proceedings. However, a section of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers has expressed their disgust at how the Indian reality star has handled the separation.

Some fans feel that Sumit humiliated his wife by choosing to be with Jenny

Over the past few episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Sumit has had to attend court proceedings because his wife filed a complaint against him. Fans are still in the dark over the nature of the accusations that Sumit is facing, but the Indian reality star has maintained that his wife filed the lawsuit to get back at him for choosing to be with Jenny. He has suggested that she wants to exploit him by asking the court to grant her spousal support. However, some fans believe that Sumit deserves to take care of his wife’s expenses.

Fingers crossed that court goes well for Sumit... see the aftermath on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/7RwCRTG7Se — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 25, 2020

Sumit is determined to make his relationship with Jenny work out

According to the “90 Day Fiancé” viewers, Sumit humiliated his wife by choosing to divorce her for an older white woman.

The fans have sympathized with Sumit’s wife, and they feel that she has the right to fight for her marriage. On the other hand, another section of viewers has supported Sumit for going through with his divorce proceedings and fighting for his relationship with Jenny. During a past episode of “90 Day Fiancé,” Sumit revealed that he had attempted to take his life on three occasions because of his failed arranged marriage.

The Indian reality star made the revelations in an attempt to convince his parents to accept Jenny. Sumit has insisted that he loves his 61-year-old girlfriend, and he could be on a collision course with his parents over the relationship. Sumit’s father, Anil, and his mother, Sahna, have told TLC producers that Jenny is not the right woman for their son.

Anil has pointed out that the American reality star is too old to have children, while Sahna has accused Jenny of lying about her romantic relationship with Sumit when she first visited India in 2013. Despite the obstacles they have had in their relationship, Jenny and Sumit are still determined to tie the knot. Fans should tune in to the remaining episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” to find out whether the couple will achieve their goal.