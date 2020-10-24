Jenny Slatten and Sumit have had the most interesting storyline on the ongoing second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Since the show resumed after its six-week break, Sumit has been trying to convince his parents to accept his relationship with Jenny. The Indian reality star has been unsuccessful, so far, and it appears that his troubles could get worse as his ex-wife has filed a fresh lawsuit against him, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Sumit’s ex-wife recently filed a new court case against him

TLC recently released a preview clip, for the next episode of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” and fans discovered that Sumit’s ex-wife has filed another case against him.

In the released video clip, Sumit and his friend, Rohit, prepare to drive to the Indian law courts to find out more about the petition. According to Entertainment Tonight, "Sumit admits to his friend, Rohit, that he's been losing sleep over his court appearance."

During his confessional, Sumit tells producers that his ex-wife may be seeking to get more money from their divorce proceedings. The Indian reality star later tells Rohit that he is nervous about the outcome of his pending case, and he has been losing sleep over the court appearance. Even though Sumit is optimistic that the judge will throw out the petition, he confesses that if the verdict goes against him, it could affect his future with Jenny.

Jenny and Sumit’s latest setback has put their future together in doubt

Sumit and Jenny have had a tumultuous time ever since they made their debut on “90 Day Fiancé.” During their first run on the show, Jenny traveled to India to be with Sumit, but she was shocked to find out that he was already married.

The 61-year-old reality star returned to the United States after she made the heartbreaking discovery, but Sumit has not given up on their relationship. The Indian reality star has, in fact, declared that he would divorce his wife and get back together with Jenny. Sumit fulfilled his promise in the early parts of the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” and fans recently found out that he had tried to commit suicide on three separate occasions because his parents had forced him into the arranged marriage.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are now looking forward to Sunday’s episode to find out whether Sumit will triumph in his court case against his ex-wife. Many fans have expressed their support for the Indian reality star after he opened up about his suicide attempts. Sumit made the revelations in an effort to convince his parents to accept his relationship with Jenny. While Sumit’s parents are still opposed to the idea of their son tying the knot with his 61-year-old girlfriend, viewers are hopeful that the two reality stars will have a happy conclusion to their current run on “90 Day Fiancé.” Stay tuned for more news and update on reality shows.