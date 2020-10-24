Larissa Dos Santos's popularity appears to have landed her a new job. The Brazilian reality star was a huge hit during the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” However, TLC fired her after she recorded a webcam adult video for an adult website. Despite the setback, Larissa appears to have used her reputation to secure another job on reality television.

Larissa will be a magician’s assistant on a new reality show

According to TMZ, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have recently learned that Larissa will star as a magician’s assistant on the "Jack Alexander: Magician Exposed" reality show. The series will follow, Jack Alexander, a well-known illusionist, as he tours various countries and reveals the secrets behind his great performances.

Larissa will be Jack’sassistant on the show, and she looked beautiful in the show’s recently released trailer video. The Brazilian reality star was wearing a black leather outfit that exposed her sexy figure, and she participated in a disappearing magic trick that involved Jack locking her up in a cage. While Larissa may already be finding some success after parting ways with TLC, her stay in the United States could be cut short if immigration authorities deport her.

American authorities could deport Larissa in the coming months

Last month, Immigration Enforcement Officers (ICE) officers arrested Larissa and questioned her about her immigration status. The Brazilian reality star was later released on her own recognizance, and although she did not pay any bail money, she will have to appear in court at a future date for the determination of her immigration status.

During her run on “90 Day Fiancé,” Larissa hired a lawyer to help her secure citizenship in America. She later revealed that she had received a work permit, but it appears that she is yet to complete all the processes required by United States authorities. In a past interview, the popular reality star blamed her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, for her immigration woes.

Colt and Larissa had a nasty divorce in 2019, and although they eventually settled their differences, Larissa has accused her ex-partner of trying to have her deported because he canceled her green card. However, the Brazilian reality star moved on to Eric, her current boyfriend, after ending her disastrous marriage.

The former “90 Day Fiancé” star has used more than $70,000 to pay for various cosmetic surgeries, and Eric was happy to lend her the money after her break up with Colt. Larissa’s decision to enhance her looks appears to have paid off. She allegedly received $100,000 for recording a porn video for CamSoda, an adult entertainment website. Even though TLC decided to fire Larissa for her decision, fans will now get an opportunity to watch her on her new magic reality show.