Loren Brovarnik has endeared herself to the “90 Day Fiancé” fan base over the past few years due to her forthright personality. The American reality star has always given fans an honest glimpse into her life by sharing many intimate moments on her social media accounts. Loren and her husband, Alexei, are also fan favorites on "Pillow Talk" because of their unique chemistry on the show. The popular couple had their son, Shai in April. However, Loren told fans that she had suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to her son, and she recently took to Instagram to give fans an update about her progress in overcoming the mental condition.

Loren reveals that she is feeling down

The American reality star revealed that she had struggled with her postpartum depression for six and a half months. Unfortunately, Loren told fans that she had suffered a setback in her recovery. Despite her best efforts to overcome her depression, Loren admitted that she was currently going through a down phase, but she added that she had learned to power through the negative moments: "I’ve had my ups and downs (currently going through a down) but it’s OK and I am embracing my journey! I’m learning there is no right or wrong and what works for me is all that matters to me. I’m doing it on my time."

The “90 Day Fiancé” star declared that she would embrace the journey and only focus on doing things that worked for her.

While concluding her Instagram post, Loren urged her followers to love themselves.

Fans rallied to motivate Loren and urged her to be proud of her progress

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers praised Loren for opening up about her struggles with postpartum depression. The fans felt that the American star had shown a lot of courage in speaking up about her negative experiences in her journeys to recovery.

Loren’s followers tried to motivate her by pointing out that she looked gorgeous in the Instagram picture she had posted. The 32-year-old reality star was wearing some fashionable orange pants and a blue top. Her Instagram followers felt that she had lost a lot of weight after her pregnancy, and they asked her to be proud of the progress she had made in overcoming postpartum depression and body dysmorphia.

Fans can tune in to "Pillow Talk" every Monday to watch Loren and Alexei give their insights about the events on other “90 Day Fiancé” shows. The couple often features their son, Shai, during their appearances. Many viewers have praised Alexei for offering his support to Loren as she tries to overcome her postpartum depression. The couple is also active on social media and regularly post pics of their son.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Loren revealed that she wouldn’t mind starring in her own “90 Day Fiancé” spin-off show with her husband. The American reality star claimed that she has always felt better after sharing the events in her life with her fans. The recent positive reaction to her latest Instagram post shows that many fans care about Loren, and they are rooting for her to overcome her current postpartum setback.