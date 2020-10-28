Larissa Dos Santos and Evelin Villegas will not be sending each other Christmas cards any time soon. The former “90 Day Fiancé” stars have always had a strained relationship due to Larissa’s alleged involvement with Evelin’s man, Corey Rathgeber. Corey and Evelin appeared on the first season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” but they had a tumultuous relationship. Rumors about their potential break up intensified after Corey traveled to Las Vegas to meet up with Larissa last year. The two shared pictures of themselves having a good time at a club, but Evelin was not happy with Larissa’s actions.

Several months after the incident, the Ecuadorian reality star recently rekindled her feud with Larissa, and the two exchanged some bitter insults on social media, reports In Touch Weekly.

Evelin mocks Larissa’s plastic surgery by calling her 'Michael Jackson'

While reacting to Larissa’s latest Instagram video, Evelin mocked her appearance by claiming that "Michael Jackson is talking from the [dead]." The Ecuadorian reality star was making fun of Larissa’s extensive plastic surgery. Evelin told her fans that she would release more details about her rival’s relationship with Corey. After the American reality star traveled to Las Vegas to meet up with Larissa last year, Evelin took to social media to voice her displeasure about the move.

She claimed that Larissa had tried to steal her man, but the Brazilian reality star has clapped back at her “90 Day Fiancé” rival.

Larissa insists that she did not sleep with Corey

In a scathing Instagram post, Larissa insisted that she had not slept with Corey. The Brazilian reality star accused Evelin of acting “butt hurt,” and she declared that she would no longer ignore her insults.

Larissa claimed that the Ecuadorian reality star was trying to create a fake news story. She urged Evelin to speak to TLC producers and ask them for another opportunity to star on “90 Day Fiancé.” The 34-year-old reality star alleged that Evelin had been deported in the past while pretending to act as a babysitter.

To conclude her post, Larissa blasted Evelin for acting like she was better than her because TLC had terminated her contract. The 34-year-old reality star was let go by the reality network after she starred in a controversial adult video for CamSoda, a porn website. However, Larissa declared that Evelin had no right to judge her for starring in the porn video. Instead, the Brazilian reality star alleged that her “90 Day Fiancé” counterpart had slept with multiple men even though she was still in a relationship with her American boyfriend. It will be interesting to see how Evelin responds to Larissa’s insults. Corey has also kept a low profile ever since Evelin and Larissa started feuding. Despite the fact that TLC fired Larissa, it appears that she will not shy away from confronting her former “90 Day Fiancé” cast members.