The film and television industry has been slowly trying to get back to somewhat normal operations. COVID-19 has hit the industry hard. Movie theaters were closed, and production on projects around the world was halted.

More recently, some baby steps have been taken to get projects up and to run again. Many movie theaters have re-opened, typically with numerous safety restrictions. New big Movies have begun being released. Production has begun again on many high-profile films. One of them, just recently, had been "The Batman."

Star Robert Pattinson reportedly has COVID-19

"The Batman" had resumed production for about three days when it had to be shut down again.

Early reports indicated that it was because an unidentified crew member had tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequent reports have said that it was Robert Pattinson, the actor playing the title character.

Warner Bros. has stated they won't 'comment on any individual worker's health.' They did confirm that a member of the movie's production tested positive for COVID-19. As well as that they are 'isolating in accordance with established protocols' and that filming is again temporarily paused.

Despite the understandable reluctance of Warner Bros. to discuss somebody's health, the news seems to be out anyway. Outlets including Vanity Fair, Reuters, The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety have reported that Pattinson is the worker in question.

As it stands, "The Batman" is still scheduled for a 2021 release. However, it has been pushed back by about two months. Matt Reeves is directing. Other cast members include Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, and John Turturro.

The film reportedly takes place early on in Batman's crime-fighting exploits.

Its plot supposedly includes him investigating corruption and how his family might be involved in it.

Pattinson rose to fame in the 2000s

Pattinson first came to the attention of many when he co-starred in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." But he's best associated with his work in "The Twilight Saga." In it, he played Edward Cullen.

The role would catapult Pattinson into global superstardom.

In more recent years, Pattinson had primarily focused on independent movies. His re-entry to more mainstream and big-budget films began in earnest with the Christopher Nolan project "Tenet."

In May of 2019, it was revealed that Pattinson was on the shortlist to play Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman. Other actors on the list included Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Armie Hammer. Pattinson was thought to be the front-runner, followed by Hoult. By the month's end, however, the casting was made official.