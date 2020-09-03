Jenny Slatten and Sumit have continued their captivating love story on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” The couple made their debut on the spinoff series last year, and fans were shocked when they found out that Sumit was already married. The Indian reality star did not give up on his relationship with Jenny, and he promised her that he would divorce his wife if she gave him another chance. Sumit has proved that he genuinely loves his American girlfriend, and “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that Jenny is a lucky woman after seeing Sumit’s latest Instagram post.

Jenny is lucky to date a younger man

Sumit recently shared an exquisite picture of himself after the mid-season finale of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” The show will return in October, and Sumit teased fans that he wouldn’t offer any spoilers. Fans praised Sumit for his humor, and they observed that he looked quite handsome in the picture he shared. Some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have argued that Sumit is among the most attractive men to star on the show, and Jenny is lucky to have him in her life. The viewers have pointed out that Jenny should be thankful because her 32-year-old boyfriend has always stuck by her side. The couple has a 30-year age difference, and Jenny will have a difficult time convincing Sumit’s parents to accept her.

Sumit’s parents and Jenny could be on a collision course

In last Monday’s episode, Sumit’s parents revealed that they would not allow their son to marry Jenny. Sumit’s dad, Anil, claimed that Jenny had lied to them about her intentions to date Sumit. The American reality star disguised herself as a tourist during her first trip to India, and she claimed that she was Sumit’s Facebook friend.

However, Sumit’s family eventually learned that Jenny had a romantic relationship with their son, and they have been critical of their intentions to get married. Anil has highlighted Jenny’s advanced age as the main reason why she can’t get married to his son.

At 62, Jenny will have an uphill task if she tries to conceive a child for Sumit.

Since it is almost impossible for the couple to have children, Sumit’s parents have insisted that they will not approve the couple’s wedding plans. Fans are now looking forward to the remaining episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” A section of viewers has speculated that Jenny and Sumit’s parents could be on a collision course due to their strained relationship. Sumit could be forced to choose between his family and his relationship with Jenny. However, fans are confident that the 32-year-old reality star will stand up for his American girlfriend. Stay tuned for more news and updates on '90 Day Fiancé.'