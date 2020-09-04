Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro have had an up and down relationship ever since they made their debut on the “90 Day Fiancé” series. The couple is currently starring in the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” and they have rarely been on the same page during the season. Tania has constantly complained about Syngin’s negative attitude in their relationship. However, Tania’s criticism has rubbed her boyfriend’s family the wrong way, and the American reality star could soon lose the approval of Syngin’s closest friends.

Tania clashes with Syngin’s friends

In a teaser clip promoting next Sunday’s episode, Syngin and Tania have a casual meeting with two of their friends, Andrew and James.

The two men have been friends with Syngin for some time, and they are former roommates. During the early stages of their relationship, Syngin and Tania shared an apartment with James and Andrew. In their latest meeting, Tania tries to catch up with the two men, but their interaction soon turns awkward once they enquire about her relationship with Syngin’s family. Tania admits that she recently had a huge fight with her husband at a past family dinner, and she claims that she regrets ignoring the red flags she observed when she started dating Syngin.

Trouble in paradise for Syngin and Tania

However, James and Andrew defend their friend, claiming that Tania knew what she was getting into when she married Syngin.

They reveal that the South African reality star was honest about his personality when he started dating Tania. James notes that Tania was controlling when they shared an apartment, and she was now in denial after marrying Syngin despite having her reservations. From their brief interaction in the teaser video clip, it is clear that James and Andrew do not like Tania, and the American reality star now has a strained relationship with Tania’s family and his friends.

Tania’s stay in South Africa is turning into a nightmare due to her frequent arguments with Syngin. The 30-year-old reality star has accused her husband of failing to meet her expectations since they tied the knot. Tania has expressed her desire to have children with Syngin, and she has tried to convince him to make a permanent move to the United States.

However, the South African reality star has claimed that he is not ready to settle in America. Syngin’s family has also criticized Tania for putting pressure on her husband, claiming that Syngin is a free spirit, and he will start a family with he is ready. Fans have speculated that Tania could break up with Sygnin before the final episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Following her uncomfortable meeting with Syngin’s friends, it appears that Tania’s marriage with Syngin could be unsalvageable. Meanwhile, according to Eonline, Jess and Larissa are all set to return with HEA strikes back.