The Riddler was introduced to comic book audiences in the late 1940s. Since then, he has become one of the most iconic villains of DC Comics. He is one of Batman's primary foes.

The character is portrayed as being exceptionally intelligent. He's obsessed with things such as puzzles and, of course, riddles. A new version of The Riddler is to be seen by audiences in 2021.

Paul Dano has been selected

American actor Paul Dano has been chosen to be The Riddler in the upcoming movie "The Batman." Dano would be the fourth actor to appear as the character in a live-action project.

He joins Frank Gorshin, John Astin, Jim Carrey, and Cory Michael Smith.

It was also announced that The Riddler's alter ego's name would be Edward Nashton, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He's more popularly known as Edward Nygma. As to which name is his real one, it depends on which version of the comics you go by.

Dano is also the fourth cast member to be announced for "The Batman," according to CBS News.

He joined Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, and Jeffrey Wright. Pattinson is slotted to play the title character. Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman for the second time in her career after "The Lego Batman Movie." Meanwhile, Wright is to portray Commissioner James Gordon. Jonah Hill was in talks for an unspecified role before dropping out of consideration. Many speculated that he was being considered for either The Riddler or The Penguin.

The Riddler has been planned to be in and then dropped from major motion pictures more than once. Robin Williams was reportedly offered the role for 1989's "Batman." The character was eventually cut from the movie altogether. But he would appear two sequels later in "Batman Forever." At one point, The Riddler was supposed to be the main villain of "The Dark Knight Rises." He was to be played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Riddler was also supposed to show up in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" but was left out. So was The Joker.

It seems unlikely at this point that he would be cut from "The Batman" in the end. Indications seem to be that The Riddler is planned to have a big role in the movie. Especially given the prominent choice of actor and the specific announcement of his being cast. It remains to be seen if The Penguin or any other villains are announced.

Dano's breakthrough came in the mid-2000s

Dano first caught the attention of many in the 2006 movie "Little Miss Sunshine." The following year, he had a dual role in "There Will Be Blood" and ended up receiving a BAFTA nomination.

Other movie roles since then include ones in "12 Years a Slave" and "Love & Mercy." For the later, he was nominated for a Golden Globe. He was also nominated for an Emmy for the mini-series "Escape at Dannemora".