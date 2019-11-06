Pre-production is well underway for "The Batman." DC and Warner Brothers' next Batman movie is set for a 2021 theatrical release.

Many high-profile roles have been filled. The cast includes Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright. As Vanity Fair reports, Jonah Hill was in negotiations before dropping out. Three more roles could be officially cast in the near future.

Matthew McConaughey as Harvey Dent

Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to play the role of Harvey Dent.

Famously, Harvey Dent is the alter ego of the supervillain Two-Face. According to Metro News, McConaughey would be just be playing Dent in "The Batman." In a potential sequel, Dent would become the villainous Two-Face.

The origins of Two-Face vary depending on the version. But some things remain consistent. He's a former district attorney who becomes grotesquely scarred on one side of his face. Additionally, he's obsessed with subjects such as chance and duality.

Three major live-action versions of Harvey Dent/Two-Face have hit the theaters. Billy Dee Williams played Harvey Dent in 1989's "Batman." He also voiced the character in "The Lego Batman Movie." Tommy Lee Jones took on the role in "Batman Forever," as did Aaron Eckhart for "The Dark Knight."

McConaughey won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for "Dallas Buyers Club." His name seems to be by far the most-linked to the role. But there have been others, including John David Washington.

Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin

Colin Farrell appears to be the choice to take on The Penguin. A 'gentleman of crime,' The Penguin famously dons a tuxedo, top hat, and monocle. It would be the second time Farrell played a villain in a high-profile comic book adaptation. He previously played Marvel character Bullseye in "Daredevil," opposite outgoing Batman Ben Affleck.

Farrell received a Golden Globe for his work in "In Bruges." His other movie credits include "S.W.A.T.," "Minority Report," "The Lobster," and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Theatrically, Burgess played The Penguin in 1966's "Batman." Danny DeVito later portrayed him in "Batman Returns."

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Marvel veteran Andy Serkis seems to have been tapped to play Alfred Pennyworth.

Alfred is famously the loyal butler of Bruce Wayne, Batman's secret identity. He's also become something of Batman's right-hand man with a dark past.

Serkis gained notoriety after being cast in "The Lord of the Rings." It turned out to be a surprise at the time. After working on that trilogy, he also worked on its prequel trilogy, "The Hobbit." Other roles include one in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.

Several actors have portrayed Alfred over the decades. They include Michael Gough, Michael Caine, and Jeremy Irons.