Greta Thunberg is a teenage climate activist from Sweden. She hit the headlines when she landed in New York in 2019. She arrived in a transatlantic carbon-neutral boat from Europe. Her purpose was to give a speech to the United Nations on climate change. She was worried about the indifferent attitude of a section of the people.

They are those who formulate policies and have to realize the dangers of ignoring an issue like climate change. She wants a safe world for future generations and has voiced her concerns on the subject at various international forums. Filmmaker Nathan Grossman has made a documentary on her and it was shown at the Toronto International Film Festival 2020 with other Movies.

It is “I am Greta” and it will launch on Hulu on November 13 with the subsequent release in the UK on 16 October.

The Guardian says many people have heaped criticism on Greta because she is very blunt and does not hesitate to call a spade a spade. She has already gathered a huge band of young followers who agree with her and believe that the elders must rise to the occasion and tackle climate change on priority. They flock to her rallies. Greta Thunberg takes the criticism of the seniors in her stride and encourages the youth to speak up against the inaction of the elders. The documentary “I am Greta” tries to put these issues in a proper perspective.

Greta feels the documentary has deviated from the subject

Filmmaker Nathan Grossman has all along been with Greta Thunberg and her father Svante Thunberg from the beginning. He has interacted with them right from start. Greta feels the movie gives more importance to her rather than her mission, which is the subject of climate change.

The Guardian says the film makes a mention about her school days and the lonely vigil outside the Stockholm parliament every Friday. Later, once in the spotlight, she has had to work under intense pressure because she was challenging a system. During her UN speech, she became breathy and angry. Fortunately, Greta Thunberg received support from celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger who appreciated her mission.

He even lent her an electric car for moving around while in America.

The family of Greta Thunberg

Her mother Malena Ernman was a singer. She represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009. Svante Thunberg was the father of Greta Thunberg. However, the climate activist was on her own in her crusade to save the world. This has been the driving force behind her and even though she suffers from Asperger’s condition, she has not let that affect her in any way. She wants to wean people away from fossil fuels. In December 2019, Greta Thunberg arrived in Lisbon for COP25 after crossing the Atlantic in a catamaran. The Guardian draws a comparison with Malala Yousafzai who campaigned for young women’s education in Pakistan.

However, the media idolizes them for the human-interest story. The timing of the film “I am Greta” coincides with the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis. It has led to the grounding of planes and has stalled the economy. It has also led to a sudden decline in carbon emissions. Once the virus attack is neutralized, the climate crisis might return to haunt the world.

Greta Thunberg’s story is about a stolen childhood

According to Variety, the film “I Am Greta” provides an insight into her mind. She made headlines around the world through her climate activism. She is aware of the fact that the future of her generation is bleak in case the political leaders refuse to act on priority. The documentary of Nathan Grossman, a Swedish filmmaker, highlights her candid gifts as a truth-to-power speaker.

She crisscrossed from Poland to Brussels to Germany attending conferences on climate change with her message to save the world. The film could make an impression on the audience as it travels the festival circuit and finally releases on the Hulu platform from November 13.