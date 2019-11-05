Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg has one more celebrity fan in Arnold Schwarzenegger after Leonardo DiCaprio. She biked with Arnold in Santa Monica where she met his daughter Christina. The action hero, star of Terminator movies and former governor of California lent her his Tesla electric car. He described her in one of his tweets as “one of my heroes.” He wants her to continue inspiring others. Arnold had established R20 in 2011 and in May 2019, Greta had opened the 2019 Austrian World Summit.

R20 has the backing of the United Nations and is a coalition of governments and agencies whose agenda relates to the environment. It takes up implementation of the concept of green infrastructure in cities.

Daily Mail UK talks about Greta Thunberg, the climate activist. She is determined to ring in changes in the perception of the people. She wants to set an example and her mode of transportation from Sweden to Chile was by boat, train and electric car - none of these use fossil fuel.

The venue for next month's UN climate summit was Chile but is shifted to Spain because of unavoidable reasons. Greta will now have to alter her travel plans and move out from Santiago to Madrid. She does not want to take a flight in view of the carbon emissions involved and has to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November to be there for the COP25 in December.

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes cycling with 'friend and hero' Greta Thunberg https://t.co/3KcmuXrYLe — The Independent (@Independent) November 5, 2019

She is a determined individual

The teenager from Sweden has embarked on a mission that has won the hearts of many and in the course of her journey, she has stepped on many toes.

Bouquets and brickbats have come her way but Greta Thunberg remains committed to the cause. She has been able to influence the youth who matter the most because they are the future. They crowded the venues where Greta held her meetings and realized that climate change is a burning issue. It will be a disaster to ignore it.

It was a very special experience for @MLangthaler to go for a bike ride in Santa Monica with the two #ClimateAction Heroes Arnold @schwarzenegger and @gretathunberg. Together they discussed further ideas and strategies for the joint fight against the climate crisis.We'll be back! pic.twitter.com/x9jiRvO3JX — AustrianWorldSummit (@R20_AWS) November 5, 2019

Daily Mail UK gives examples of her sincerity to the cause.

She used a zero-emission sailboat to reach New York from London. She traveled by train through North America and in an electric car loaned by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The car was an example of Renewable Energy. The Swedish climate activist is one of the delegates to attend the United Nations climate summit COP 25. It will be from December 2-13 in Madrid.

It is a long journey for Greta Thunberg

According to Independent UK, 16-year-old climate activist Greta is winning the support of Celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Leonardo DiCaprio. They support her in her mission of highlighting the global climate crisis.

In September, Schwarzenegger offered her a Tesla Model 3 to enable her to move through the US and Canada on the electric-powered vehicle. She landed in New York in August, and her power packed speeches have rocked the world out of slumber. She did not hesitate to tell world leaders, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”