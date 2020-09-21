Paul Staehle has been living in Brazil ever since he fell out with his wife, and the American reality star has insisted that she will drop the rape allegations she filed against him back in July. Ahead of their court hearing, Paul recently shared a bizarre picture on Instagram in which he posed with some Brazilian warrior headgear.

Paul wears a traditional Brazilian war-bonnet hat

In the picture, Paul was wearing a feathered war-bonnet hat, traditionally worn by warriors from native tribes living in the Amazon forest. The American reality star struck a confident pose, as he pretended to be aiming a bow and arrow in the picture.

Paul recently claimed that Karine would drop their ongoing court case before the next hearing scheduled in December. Apart from confident warrior pose, Paul shared several pictures of himself having a good time exploring some tourist sites in Brazil. However, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still skeptical about his recent attempts to reconcile with Karine.

Karine has not collaborated Paul’s claims regarding her mental health

Ever since their publicized fight in July, Paul has claimed that Karine been struggling with her mental health, and he chose to travel to Brazil so that he could give her some space. Unfortunately, Karine has not collaborated her husband’s claims, and she has rarely revisited her crumbling relationship with Paul on social media.

Instead, the Brazilian reality star has that she is determined to prove her rape allegations, and she has called Paul a narcissist due to his earlier attempts to discredit her accusations. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers could get some clarity about Paul and Karine’s relationship status if the couple participates in the Tell All episodes for the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.”

Karine and Paul have had some intense arguments about their living situation during their current “90 Day Fiancé.” Earlier in the season, Karine threatened to move back to Brazil if Paul failed to find a suitable apartment for his young family.

However, following their fight, Paul has been renovating their home in Brazil, and he has claimed that Karine could move in with him once she birth to their second child. It will be interesting to see how Karine reacts to Paul's latest Instagram picture. Despite her ongoing, fans hope that the Brazilian reality star will provide some details about her alleged pregnancy.

For now, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers will have to follow Paul on Instagram to find out more about the couple’s marital problems. According to ET, Larissa has been released by ICE after the latest arrest.