Jihoon Lee is ready to move on from his failed marriage with Deavan Clegg. The couple’s relationship has crumbled during the second run on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Jihoon recently confirmed that he had cut ties with Deavan, and he claimed that she was dating another man. The American reality star has confirmed that she has moved on from her marriage with Jihoon. However, it appears that the Korean reality star will not pursue reconciliation with his 23-year-old wife. In his latest Instagram post, Jihoon revealed that he had moved into a new apartment.

Jihoon moves into an expensive apartment

After the break-up, Jihoon has answered Deavan in a powerful way. According to In Touch Weekly, despite Deavan’s past claims about Jihoon’s financial instability, the Korean reality star shared some pictures of his new expensive apartment in his recent Instagram post. Jihoon appears ready to turn over a new leaf after his marriage with Deavan failed to work out. However, fans have questioned how the 29-year-old reality star managed to raise the money to move into his new home. Throughout the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Deavan and Jihoon had numerous arguments because of their money problems. Deavan had accused her husband of tricking her into moving to Korea since he had claimed that he had a stable source of income.

Jihoon later confessed that he was working part-time jobs to support his family, and fans feel that Deavan broke up with him because he couldn’t support her financially.

Deavan accuses Jihoon of blocking her on social media

The American reality star is now dating, Christopher Park, an actor based in Los Angeles.

Fans have accused Deavan of cheating on Jihoon because the couple has not yet signed their divorce papers when she started seeing her new boyfriend. However, the 23-year-old reality star has defended herself from the allegations. In a recent Instagram post, Deavan revealed that she had tried to reach out to Jihoon, but he had blocked her on all of his social media platforms.

The “90 Day Fiancé” star has promised fans that she will reveal the details about the reasons for her break up with Jihoon during the season-ending Tell All episodes.

For his part, Jihoon has admitted that he blocked Deavan from his social media accounts. The Korean reality star has told his fans that he wants to focus moving on from his failed relationship. Jihoon has hinted that he may go to court to fight for permanent custody of his son, Taeyang. Fans have speculated that the 29-year-old has given up on his relationship with Deavan, and his latest Instagram post is proof that he is ready to move on. The final episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will air in October, and viewers will find out more about the events leading up to Jihoon and Deavan’s separation.