The gloves are off in the ongoing feud between Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee. The two reality stars have been staring in the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” The popular reality show is currently on a 6-week break, with the final episodes set to air from October 11. However, fans have been following Deavan and Jihoon on their social media accounts, and the two reality stars have exchanged some bitter accusations about their failed marriage. In an attempt to make his estranged wife jealous, Jihoon recently shared some pictures of his new apartment. Fortunately for fans, Deavan clapped back at her husband by posting a video of her new boyfriend.

Deavan’s expensive date with her new boyfriend

Deavan recently confirmed that she had moved on from Jihoon and is now dating Christopher Park, an actor based in Los Angeles. In her latest Instagram story, Deavan shared a video of herself having a good time with her new man. The couple went out on a date at an upscale restaurant, and Deavan recorded her new partner sampling some tasty looking Asian dishes. Fans have speculated that Deavan broke up with Jihoon because of his financial struggles, and her latest video suggests that she is living her best life with her new boyfriend.

Jihoon mocked Deavan by moving into a luxurious apartment

It will be interesting to see how Jihoon responds to Deavan’s latest Instagram video.

The Korean reality star recently moved into a luxurious apartment, which came as a surprise to many fans. During their second run on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Jihoon and Deavan had an intense argument after Jihoon picked out a substandard apartment for his young family. While Jihoon has admitted that he lied to his wife about his financial stability, he has accused Deavan of cheating on him.

The Korean reality star has claimed that he has not yet signed divorce papers to make their separation official, and Deavan has been cheating on him with her new boyfriend.

On her part, Deavan has defended herself from Jihoon’s infidelity allegations. The American reality star has accused Jihoon of blocking her on social media.

Deavan recently told fans that she had tried to reach out to her estranged husband, but he had ignored her calls as well as her messages on Instagram. Deavan has now promised fans that she will confront Jihoon at the upcoming “90 Day Fiancé: Tell All" episodes next month. However, the American reality star has claimed that she does not regret moving on from her tumultuous marriage. In a recent Instagram post, Deavan posted a picture of her new boyfriend and her son, Taeyang, wearing matching shirts. Fans have speculated that Deavan was taking a shot at Jihoon’s parenting skills, and her latest Instagram video proves that she is happy with her new man.