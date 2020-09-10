David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are arguably the most adorable couple to ever feature on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. Over the past few years, fans have fallen in love with the pair because of their unique chemistry. The two reality stars have garnered many followers on their Instagram accounts, and they have been posting a lot of funny content to entertain their fans during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In their latest Instagram post, Annie hilariously reenacted a scene from a past episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.”

Annie imitates Angela Deem in her latest pic

Annie and David recently shared some beautiful pictures of themselves having a good time together.

However, in one of the pictures, Annie hilariously puts her finger inside David’s mouth. To caption the picture, David explained that Annie had picked up the habit from Angela Deem, who is currently starring on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” In a recent scene, Angela and her boyfriend, Michael Ilesanmi held a pre-wedding party. Viewers were disgusted after Angela put her fingers inside Michael’s mouth as they danced at a local nightclub. After Annie repeated the action on David, the American reality star took a shot at Angela.

David takes a shot at Angela

While concluding his Instagram caption, David claimed that Annie’s fingers did not smell like cigarettes. Fans suspect that David was taking a dig at Angela, and it will be interesting to see how she responded to the remark.

Nonetheless, Annie and David’s latest post has endeared them to many “90 Day Fiancé” viewers. The couple looked to be enjoying each other’s company in their latest pictures. Fans have also observed that David looked considerably younger in the photographs. Last year, the American reality star underwent a hair transplant surgery, and fans think that he looks more youthful.

David’s Instagram followers have praised him for trying to look good for Annie. The couple has a 20-year-age difference, but their run on “90 Day Fiancé” has proved that love can overcome cultural and age gaps. Ever since they tied the knot, fans have urged Annie and David to start a family. However, the couple has insisted that having a baby is not among their priorities.

David has claimed that he is open to having a baby with Annie whenever she feels ready, but the American reality star would have to reverse a past vasectomy operation. David has children from a previous marriage, and he is no rush to start a new family with his current wife. Nevertheless, fans feel that David and Annie would make good parents. In the meantime, viewers can watch more antics from the couple on “Pillow Talk.”