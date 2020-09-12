Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast have had an entertaining storyline in the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” The couple has spent the majority of the season in Moldova as they prepare to tie the knot for the second time in Andrei’s home country. Over the past few episodes, the two stars have had a strained relationship due to Andrei’s secretive behavior about his past. The Moldovan reality managed to patch things up with his wife after he came clean about his previous life as a detective, and they will finally exchange their vows. However, in a trailer promoting Sunday’s episode, Elizabeth’s family complains about the extravagant nature of the couple’s wedding.

Andrei and Elizabeth’s extravagant wedding

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their admiration for Andrei and Elizabeth after watching a segment from their upcoming wedding. Andrei looks stunning in a light blue suit, while Elizabeth’s beautiful white wedding dress makes her appear elegant. The couple holds their wedding ceremony in a well-decorated ballroom, and some professional dancers and musicians provide entertainment during the event. In their confessional, Elizabeth and Andrei claim that they are ready to party. The two reality stars make a grand entrance into the wedding hall, with Andrei’s parents accompanying them. However, Elizabeth’s sister, Jenn, tells producers that Andrei lied about the cost of the wedding.

Elizabeth’s sister blames Andrei for inflating the cost of the wedding

In her confessional, Jenn claims that her sister’s wedding is over the top. She explains that Andrei had promised that the wedding reception would be low key. Jenn confesses that her family was shocked after they learned that Andrei had hired professional dancers and musicians for the event.

Jenn points out that her father paid a lot of money for the wedding ceremony. While the event appears extravagant, Elizabeth’s father looks happy during the occasion, and fans have speculated that he could finally get along with his son in law.

During his time on “90 Day Fiancé,” Andrei has had a complicated relationship with Elizabeth’s family.

In a past episode, the Moldovan reality star almost got into a fight with Elizabeth’s brother after he questioned him about his past. Andrei’s aggressive behavior led to Elizabeth threatening to call off their wedding, and he had eventually told her the truth about his previous career as a detective. Andrei claimed that he left his home country because he did not want to be involved in corrupt dealings in the police force. After some heated moments between Andrei and Elizabeth, it appears that the couple will have a happy conclusion to their storyline. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers should tune in to Sunday’s episode to watch the couple’s fancy wedding.