Even though his time on “90 Day Fiancé” ended, Big Ed is still attracting criticism from the show’s fans. The American reality star was among the break out stars from the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Big Ed charmed fans with his outgoing personality, but viewers soon turned on him due to the way he treated Rosemarie Vega, his girlfriend on the show. The couple broke up after the season finale, but they have remained active on social media. Big Ed has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, and he often shares updates about what he is up to with his fans. However, his latest post has not impressed his fans.

Big Ed posts a semi-nude video on Instagram

The American reality star recently recorded a promotional video for a virtual health application. Big Ed told fans that they could access health consultations from the comfort of their homes. During the video, Big Ed changed into a hospital gown, but fans were not impressed after he exposed his behind while walking to his changing room. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have criticized the controversial television personality for posting the seminude video. Some fans pointed out that Big Ed had intentionally exposed his body, and they called him out for the disgusting action.

Fans do not like Big Ed

Big Ed has had a strained relationship with the “90 Day Fiancé” fan base ever since he made his debut on the show.

Many viewers were critical of Big Ed due to his disrespectful attitude towards Rosemarie. The 54-year-old reality star had several cringe-worthy scenes with his 23-year-old girlfriend, and at one point, he asked her to shave the hair on her legs because he liked women with smooth legs. Fans accused of Big Ed of acting like a pervert, and they were relieved when Rosemarie broke up with him.

Rosemarie and Big Ed have exchanged some nasty insults over social media ever since their break up. Fans were happy to see Rosemarie standing up for herself during the couple’s bitter confrontation on the “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All episodes. Big Ed revealed that Rosemarie was bisexual, and he provided some pictures to prove his case.

However, Rosemarie embraced her sexuality, and she was not intimidated by Big Ed’s attempts to embarrass her. The two reality stars have had some success ever since their break up. They both have successful YouTube channels, which they use to interact with their followers. Nonetheless, fans feel that Big Ed’s recent distasteful video is proof that he was trying to create controversy in an attempt to promote his channel. It will be interesting to see how the 54-year-old reality star responds to the latest backlash from fans. Stay tuned for more news and updates.