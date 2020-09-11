Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi will finally have a happy conclusion to their love story in the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” The two reality stars had starred on previous seasons of “90 Day Fiancé,” but they could not tie the knot since Michael’s application for a K-1 visa was unsuccessful. Angela agreed to get married to Michael in Nigeria with the hopes that the couple would immigrate to the United States on a spousal visa. In a preview clip promoting next Sunday’s episode, the two reality stars finally tie the knot, but Angela receives some devastating news a few hours after her wedding, reports ET.

Michael and Angela’s wedding night takes a sad turn

At the beginning of the teaser video clip, Angela tells producers that she is looking forward to spending some newlywed time with Michael. The American reality star later asks her husband to get ready for a wild wedding night. However, a few hours into the couple’s first night together, Angela receives some sad news from her daughter, Skyla. Angela learns that her mother had a serious health scare, and an ambulance had to rush her to a hospital because she fell unconscious and became unresponsive. The 54-year-old reality star looks devastated as she claims that she can’t get hold of her daughter to learn more about her mother’s condition.

Angela’s strong bond with her mother

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have sympathized with Angela’s predicament. Earlier in the season, Angela had a candid talk with her mother before she traveled to Nigeria. The American reality star asked for her mother’s blessings for her planned wedding to Michael. Angela’s daughter did not travel to Nigeria since she had to take care of her grandmother.

Fortunately, Angela’s mother approved her plans to get married to Michael. In a touching scene, Angela was emotional as she explained that her mother had always prioritized her happiness. Angela’s mother is a five-time cancer survivor, and fans should tune in to next Sunday’s episode to find out more about her health condition.

For Angela, the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” has been full of up and downs. Although she finally tied the knot to Michael, she had threatened to call off the wedding on several occasions due to her trust issues with the Nigerian reality star. Angela also had a difficult time after the season began because she found out that she couldn’t conceive a child for her husband. The American reality star had a cancer scare during her visit to a gynecologist, and she had to undergo a uterus scan. The upcoming episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” could see Angela have another heartbreaking moment after she received the devastating news about her mother’s health.