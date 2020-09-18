David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan have been happily married for more than three years. The two reality stars turned into fan favorites after several successful appearances on the “90 Day Fiancé” series. Annie and David have also garnered a huge following on social media and, while they appear happy together, fans have wondered whether the couple will ever have a child after having been married since 2017. In a past interview, David and Annie addressed their chances of starting a family together, and fans may have to wait a little longer before they see the couple have a baby of their own.

Fans will have to wait longer for David and Annie’s baby

Annie and David gave an interview to Us Weekly and the two reality stars revealed that they would not conceive a baby together yet despite the prolonged lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Annie and David will not contribute to the baby boom expected in the coming months, which will likely result from many couples spending a lot of time in quarantine together. David has claimed that he would have to reverse a previous vasectomy procedure for him to have a child with Annie. Unfortunately, for fans, the two reality stars have claimed that they do not need to have a baby to strengthen their relationship. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers will have to wait until David reverses his past vasectomy operation before they can begin speculating about Annie’s pregnancy.

He also hinted that he will reverse the vasectomy in the coming years.

Annie and David are still fan-favorites despite delayed baby plans

Even though fans are disappointed after learning about Annie and David’s delayed baby plans, there is still plenty of time for Annie to have a child with her husband.

The Thailand reality star is only 27-years-old, and David could choose to reverse his vasectomy operation in the next few years. For now, fans are happy to watch the couple on “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.” Their unique chemistry and hilarious antics have made the show must-see television, and they have also posted a lot of entertaining content on their Instagram accounts.

Annie and David recently amused fans when they challenged each other to a twerking contest. Fans were impressed when David attempted to shake his waist to some rhythmic music. On her part, Annie posted a sexy dance video to win the contest, and many fans have called Annie and David the most adorable couple on “90 Day Fiancé.” While the couple’s Instagram followers are looking forward to more entertaining videos from the couple, they hope that Annie and David will reconsider their position and have a baby in the coming months. For now, the two reality stars appear happy with their current living arrangement. Stay tuned for more news and updates.