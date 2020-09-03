Anny Rodriguez is embracing her new life as a mother. Fans were excited after she announced that she had successfully delivered her first child in July. Anny starred in the seventh season of “90 Day Fiancé” last year, and she tied the knot to her husband, Robert, when the show ended. The two reality stars are the latest “90 Day Fiancé” couple to become parents. One month after having her daughter, Anny took to Instagram to share her first post-pregnancy picture, and fans have expressed their astonishment at her natural beauty.

Anny looks like Cardi B

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have praised Anny after she posted a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram.

The Dominican Republic reality star looked beautiful with her long black hair, and her makeup enhanced her elegant appearance. One fan noted that Anny shared some similar facial features with American pop star, Cardi B. After posting her stunning picture, Anny wrote an encouraging message for her fans. She advised her followers to take control of their lives and seize every opportunity that came their way. Anny concluded her post by telling her fans to fight for their goals and ambitions.

Anny and Robert could make a comeback on Pillow Talk

Following her latest Instagram post, it appears that Anny has been working hard to maintain her impressive physical figure after her pregnancy. Fans have speculated that Anny and Robert could make a return to “Pillow Talk” in the coming months.

The couple joined the show earlier this year, but they had to take a break to prepare for the birth of their daughter. However, in a recent Q&A session with her Instagram followers, Anny hinted that she had been in talks with TLC about a possible comeback on Pillow Talk. The Dominican Republic reality star has always been popular with the “90 Day Fiancé” fan base ever since she made her debut on the show last year.

During her first run on “90 Day Fiancé,” Anny won over many fans due to her inclination to stand up for herself. Anny had to fight for her relationship with Robert, who has five children from his previous relationships. The American reality star has always taken responsibility for his other children, and he lives with his five-year-old son, Byron.

However, Annie’s relationship with Byron’s grandmother, Stephanie Woodcock, was strained when she first appeared on the show. In one memorable scene, Stephanie offered to pay off Anny if she agreed to break up with Robert. However, Anny stood her ground and insisted that she wouldn’t allow Stephanie to disrespect her. Anny’s courageous actions endeared her to many viewers, and fans were excited after Anny and Robert tied the knot. The couple now has their first child together, and they are likely to make an appearance on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Meanwhile, according to EOnline, in an upcoming episode, Larissa finally meets Jess.