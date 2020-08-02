"90 Day Fiancé" star Karine Martins and her husband, Paul Staehle, have caught many fans by surprise. On July 31, the couple had an intense argument, which Paul recorded and posted on Instagram. Over the weekend, the American reality star revealed that his wife had filed a restraining order against him. He also told fans that Karine and his son were missing. "90 Day Fiancé" fans are now worried about Karine and her son’s whereabouts. They have expressed their fear that something bad could have happened to the Brazilian reality star and her son after they learned about Paul’s criminal history.

Paul's criminal history

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers recently found out that Paul had served a prison sentence. The television personality was convicted of second-degree arson charges in 2014. The arson incident took place in 2007, and Paul is said to have burned his personal property in an attempt to defraud his insurer. The American reality star hid his criminal past from Karine when they made their appearance on the first season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." During an episode on the show, Paul admitted that the arson incident had happened during a previous relationship. He eventually admitted his criminal past to Karine after his probation period ended in April this year. However, the 35-year-old could soon find himself back in prison after Karine accused him of rape.

Paul recently shared a police report from his altercation with Karine, and fans were shocked to learn that the Brazilian reality star had accused her husband of sexual abuse. Karine alleged that Paul had forced her to have oral sex with him. The 23-year-old reality star also told the police officers that Paul had threatened to revoke her Green card if she tried to leave him.

She added that her husband had installed cameras in their home to monitor her every move. However, Paul has rebuffed his wife’s accusations.

The situation is getting worse

In a series of Instagram stories, Paul told fans that he had found out that his wife was communicating with her lawyer, and she had plans to file for divorce and get child support.

Paul claims that when he confronted Karine, she called the police. However, the American reality star claimed that the law enforcement officers did not arrest him because they couldn’t find any evidence to support Karine’s claims that he had assaulted her. Paul has also alleged that he has video evidence of Karine pushing him to the ground during their argument. Karine and Paul’s latest squabble has puzzled many "90 Day Fiancé" fans. The couple had been getting along in the ongoing fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." However, after the latest development, viewers hope that the two reality stars will explain their version of events during the show’s Tell-All episodes.