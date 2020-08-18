Tim Malcolm will not give up on his hopes of regaining his spot on the Sunday edition of "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." TLC replaced Tim and his co-star, Veronica Rodriguez, last month, and the two reality stars have been on a steady campaign to win back their roles on the show. Over the past few weeks, Tim and Veronica have asked fans to petition TLC to rehire them on the Sunday edition of "Pillow Talk." However, the reality network has not made a final decision about the couple’s future, and they are currently sticking to Big Ed and his mother as the new cast members.

It appears that Tim is determined to get his slot back, and he recently made fun Big Ed for his latest appearance on "Pillow Talk."

Tim going all out against Big Ed

In his recent Instagram stories, Tim shared a series of messages slamming Big Ed for his cameo on Sunday’s episode. Tim claimed that Big Ed lacked charisma during his segments in the episode. To back his remarks, Tim shared a screenshot picture of a "90 Day Fiancé" viewer complaining that Big Ed was not funny. In another jibe at Big Ed, Tim posted a message from one of his followers which claimed that Big Ed’s appearance on "Pillow Talk" was worse than his initial replacements, Karen and River Everett.

From his latest Instagram posts, it appears that Tim and Big Ed could be involved in a social media feud in the coming weeks.

Tim has publicly called for TLC to fire Big Ed from Pillow Talk, and it will be interesting to see how the 54-year-old reality star responds to Tim’s hate towards him. However, a majority of fans could take Tim’s side if Big Ed decides to respond to his rival’s remarks.

Big Ed's controversial history on '90 Day Fiance'

Big Ed has had a strained relationship with the "90 Day Fiancé" fan base due to his failed relationship with Rosemarie Vega. Rosemarie and Big Ed appeared on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" and their appearance elicited mixed reactions from viewers.

When the show began, fans were fond of Big Ed due to his outgoing personality. However, by the end of the season, viewers had turned on the American reality star due to his disrespectful treatment of Rosemarie. Fans feel that Big Ed has not changed his arrogant attitude during his two appearances on Pillow Talk, and they have petitioned TLC to bring back Tim and Veronica. The two reality stars have become fan favorites due to their unique chemistry, and viewers hope that TLC will give the couple another chance to star on Sunday’s edition of Pillow Talk. For now, viewers should be on the lookout for a possible social media confrontation between Tim and Big Ed. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé".