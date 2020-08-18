"90 Day Fiancé" star Paul Staehle is in the mood for reconciliation. The "90 Day Fiancé" star has been feuding with his wife, Karine Martins, for the past three weeks. The couple made headlines in late July after Paul posted a video showing police arriving at their home to settle a domestic dispute. Paul claimed that Karine had called the law enforcement officers after he confronted her over her intentions to file for divorce. After their fight, Karine moved out of their shared home, and it appeared as if the two reality stars were ready to have a permanent separation. However, Paul’s latest comments have made "90 Day Fiancé" fans hopeful that the couple could reunite and settle their differences.

Paul's message

In a recent Instagram post, Paul posted a lengthy message in which he struck a more reconciliatory tone towards his recent fight with Karine. Paul claimed that his heart had been in a lot of pain after his wife and son moved out of his home. The American reality star admitted that he had taken his family for granted, and he missed waking up and seeing their faces every day. Paul told his fans that failing to be part of his son’s life was beyond painful for him, and he regretted sharing his marital affairs on social media.

While addressing his recent fight with Karine, Paul advised his male followers to always keep their ears and eyes open and their mouth shut during a fight with their spouses.

The 35-year-old star added that if Karine decided to forgive him, he would treat every day with his family like it was his last. Paul claimed that he had not had any peace of mind over the past few weeks since he had no information regarding the safety of his son.

Ready to forgive Karine?

To conclude his post, Paul extended an olive branch towards Karine.

He revealed that he had forgiven anyone who had made false allegations against him, and he added that he would not harbor any hate or ill will towards his accusers. The comments appeared directed towards Karine, and fans now expect the couple to reunite after Paul’s touching remarks. Paul and Karine have been starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The upcoming episodes of the show will shed more light on the couple’s future.

In an earlier statement, Karine had stuck to her hardline position by insisting that her husband had raped her. The Brazilian reality star had told fans that she would file for a divorce from Paul, but after her husband’s touching remarks, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that she should give her a relationship with Paul another chance. It will be interesting to see how Karine reacts to Paul’s moving message and whether she agrees to reunite with him.