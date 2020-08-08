"90 Day Fiancé" fans have been very vocal in their support for Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm. The two reality stars had been starring on the "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" series, but TLC recently replaced them on the show with Karen and River Everett. Many viewers have expressed their objections to the move, and they have petitioned TLC to bring back Tim and Veronica. As fans wait for TLC to release an official statement regarding the couple’s future on Pillow Talk, they have accused Veronica of sending mixed signals regarding her participation in the show.

Veronica and Tim's return on 'Pillow Talk'

The Colombian reality star has shared several Instagram stories that have left fans confused over her future on Pillow Talk. In one of her posts, Veronica shared a picture of herself hanging out on a production set. To caption the picture, Veronica hinted that she would continue making appearances on "Pillow Talk." However, the television personality appeared to contradict her first statement when she posted pictures from fans asking TLC to retain her on "Pillow Talk." Veronica also appeared to take a shot at her replacements, River and Karen.

In a controversial move, Veronica shared a picture insinuating that fans would stop watching "Pillow Talk" if River and Karen continue to make appearances on the show.

The picture also had a caption claiming that the Pillow Talk series would be boring without Tim and Veronica. After seeing the posts, fans have expressed their confusion over the future of the two reality stars. From her latest Instagram stories, it appears that Veronica is trying to get fans to petition TLC to retain her on the show.

Her decision to take a shot at River and Karen could mean that the reality network is committed to having the two reality stars replace Tim and Veronica permanently.

TLC’s decision

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have expressed their frustrations at TLC’s decision to move on from Tim and Veronica. The couple had become a fan favorite during their time on Pillow Talk, with their unique relationship drawing a lot of interest from fans.

Although the couple has never dated on "90 Day Fiancé," Veronica was part of Tim’s storyline when he dated Jennifer Tarazona. Tim and Jennifer announced their break up earlier this year and fans have claimed that Tim’s unusual relationship with Veronica could have been one of the reasons for the separation. Even though they have no romantic interest in each other, Tim and Veronica have been friends for a long time, and Tim has helped Veronica raise her daughter. Their extraordinary friendship has made many fans tune in to "Pillow Talk" every week. It will be interesting to see whether TLC will cave into the pressure from viewers and bring back Tim and Veronica.