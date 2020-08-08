Barcelona and Napoli will play the second leg match of Champions League today after a three-month lockdown, several European leagues returned to action in June and crowned their respective champions. Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Juventus clinched the titles in England, Spain, and Italy respectively, while PSG was leading the pack before Ligue 1 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the domestic leagues are over, the Champions League returned this week, with two round of 16 ties played on Friday and several others scheduled for Saturday.

Watch live stream of Barcelona vs Napoli

On Friday, Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Manchester City to complete a disappointing 4-2 aggregate loss to Pep Guardiola's team.

In another match, Juventus bowed out of the competition on the away goals rule despite their 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais. The French team had won 1-0 in the first leg, and they defended well to ensure that they scraped through to the quarterfinals on a 2-2 aggregate score. With Real Madrid and Juventus failing to make it to the next round, Barcelona will fancy their chances of winning the 2019/2020 Champions League title. However, the Catalan side will have to overcome an unpredictable Napoli side.

In their first-leg meeting, Barcelona had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against a dynamic Napoli side. The Italian side had mixed results in Serie A after the league’s restart, and they finished in seventh place, their worst position since 2009.

However, the team has the talent to upset Barcelona, but they will hope that Lorenzo Insigne is fit to play in the match. Barcelona is the favorite to advance to the quarterfinal, but most of that optimism stems from the fact that the Catalan team still has the best player in the world in Lionel Messi.

The Argentine has played well this season, but he has expressed his frustration with his coach, Quique Setién. The two will have to put aside their differences and focus on disposing of Napoli at the Camp Nou.

Champions League on CBS Sports and Sony LIV

The round of 16 tie will be played behind closed doors at the famous stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, fans can watch the action on several platforms depending on their country of origin. The US fans can watch the match Live on the CBS Sports Network. Fans can also sign up for the CBS All Access app 30-day free trial. Viewers will have access to all the Champions League and Europa League matches this August. After the free trial, fans will have the option to subscribe to the platform for only $6 every month. Spectators in South Asia can catch the match on Sony Ten 1/HD, and the Hindi channel will continue to offer exclusive Champions League action throughout August.