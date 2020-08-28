Ariela Danielle and her Ethiopian boyfriend, Biniyam have been an interesting couple to watch on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Even though they have gotten along for much of the season, the last couple of episodes have seen some tension between the two reality stars. Ariela has recently expressed her reservations at continuing her stay in Ethiopia after her mother returned to the United States. In a preview clip for next Monday’s episode, fans have learned that Biniyam could struggle to support his pregnant girlfriend.

Ariela and Biniyam tour a $1,400 apartment

Throughout her stay in Ethiopia, Ariela has expressed her disappointment at the living conditions in the African country.

Biniyam’s attempts to find a suitable apartment have not impressed Ariela. In a preview for next Monday’s episode, Biniyam and Ariela go out in search for a new apartment. While the couple eventually finds an impressive apartment with hot water and Wi-Fi, the apartment’s price could be out of Biniyam’s reach. After a brief tour, Biniyam finds out that he will have to pay $1,400 every month to rent a stylish apartment.

Biniyam earns $500 a month

In his confessional, the Ethiopian reality star tells producers that he can’t afford to pay for Ariela’s preferred apartment. Biniyam reveals that he earns an average of $500 a month from his video choreography and personal training jobs. He later adds that Ariela is aware of his financial struggles, and the couple will have to look for a less expensive apartment.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers now feel that Biniyam’s financial problems could put a strain on his relationship with Ariela. The couple is expecting a child together, and Ariela has urged Biniyam to step up and provide for his family. However, after seeing the trailer for next Monday’s episode, some fans have speculated that Ariela could return to the United States if her boyfriend is unable to support her lifestyle.

Over the past few weeks, Ariela has admitted that she has felt lonely and homesick ever since her mother returned to the United States. However, Ariela has continued living in Ethiopia after promising Biniyam that he would be present for the birth of his baby. Ariela has insisted that she won’t abandon her boyfriend, but her resolve could be tested in the mid-season finale of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” next Monday.

The show will take a brief hiatus in September before making a return on 11th October. Biniyam and Ariela’s relationship has been slowly crumbling over the past few episodes, and fans should expect a major development on Monday. If Biniyam fails to secure the luxury apartment, Ariela could reconsider her decision to have her baby in Ethiopia.