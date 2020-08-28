The “90 Day Fiancé” franchise has been a resounding success ever since it made its debut on TLC. Since the first season of “90 Day Fiancé” aired in 2014, the show’s format has hooked many fans, which has led to the creation of several spinoff series. The fifth season of “Happily Ever After,” as well as the second season of “The Other Way” is currently airing on TLC. The two shows have proved to be a huge hit with fans, averaging 4 million and 3.9 million viewers respectively. Following the popularity of the two shows, TLC’s President, Howard Lee, recently announced that the network would produce two more spinoff series related to the show's franchise.

New spinoff series to debut in 2021

In a recent interview, Howard claimed that TLC was in the process of finalizing the production of two new series. While the timeline of the shows is yet to be released, Howard has hinted that TLC is actively working on getting the new programs ready by 2021. The network’s president has promised that the new shows will be as entertaining as their predecessors. Even though the show's franchise has risen in popularity over the past few years, a section of fans has accused TLC of ripping off the show’s success. However, Howard has defended TLC’s decision to produce more spinoff shows, claiming that the demand from fans has made the network produce more content.

Shows to continue despite coronavirus challenges

While TLC has had a lot of success with the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise, the network has taken a hit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many fans have expressed fears that some "90 Day Fiancé" programs could be postponed due to the ongoing travel restrictions imposed by many countries around the world, including the United States.

However, Howard has allayed the emerging concerns about the future of the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise.

TLC's plans

Even though TLC had to halt its production schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, Howard has claimed that the network will have content for its viewers well into 2021. He has also pointed out the network’s innovation, which led to the production of "Self Quarantined" mini-series.

TLC’s president has assured the fan base of uninterrupted programming of their favorite spinoff shows in the coming months. Many viewers are looking forward to the eighth season of the show while the second season of “The Other Way” will return in October for its final episodes. With the coronavirus pandemic appearing to have no end in sight, fans can count on TLC to continue providing quality entertainment through its show's programs. Stay tuned for more news and updates on reality show and entertainment.