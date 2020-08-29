Chadwick Boseman shot to fame in the last 10 years or so. He played various characters. Both ones based on actual people and those created for fiction. It's his role as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that he's best known for.

Around the same time, though, that his professional life began to really take off, his health took a downturn. For about four years, Boseman had been quietly battling colon cancer. And now, Boseman's battle has come to an end.

Passed away on August 28

According to Yahoo, Chadwick Boseman died from the cancer he'd been fighting in Los Angeles, California. He was at his home.

CNN indicates that he'd been diagnosed with it in 2016. Boseman's wife and his family were at his side when he passed.

Colon cancer is often regarded as a particularly deadly form of the disease. Roughly one-third of cases discovered end up being fatal. Higher survival rates are usually associated with early detection. But because colon cancer is notoriously tough to detect, that can be a real problem.

Boseman's family called him a 'true fighter'. He shot his last several roles in between chemotherapy treatments and surgeries. Several figures in the filmmaking industry expressed their sorrow at the loss of Boseman. Including Jordan Peele, who wrote that the news was a 'crushing blow.' Issa Rae said that Boseman's death 'broke' her.

Tributes have also come from Boseman's Marvel colleagues. Chris Evans wrote in part that he's absolutely devastated. He also called Boseman 'special' and 'a true original.' Marvel Entertainment and Marvel Studios stated that their 'hearts are broken.'

Boseman was a native of Anderson, South Carolina.

He graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. and the Digital Film Academy in New York City. He also attended the British American Drama Academy in London.

Appeared in four Marvel movies

Boseman made his Marvel debut in "Captain America: Civil War". Two years later, he was the headlining star of "Black Panther".

The film would win three Academy Awards. It was nominated for several others, including for Best Picture.

His other film roles included playing Jackie Robinson in "42" and Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall". In a sad irony, Boseman died the same day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson Day. Something normally observed in April, but was delayed this year because of COVID-19.

Boseman made guest appearances in various television series. Such as "Law & Order", "ER", "Cold Case" and "Castle".

At least two projects of Boseman's have yet to be released. A sequel to "Black Panther" is scheduled for a 2022 release. It's not clear if the movie will still be released. And if so, how it might be affected.

But it's quite possible that Marvel might choose to take some time before moving forward.