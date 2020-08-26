Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith could finally start a new life together. The two reality stars have struggled to get along ever since they appeared on the first season of "The Other Way." "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have in the past speculated that the couple’s relationship could end after Tiffany declined to settle in South Africa with her husband. The American reality star chose to return to the United States because she feared that a permanent move to the African country would have an adverse effect on her children. Tiffany and Ronald’s long-distance relationship has recently come under strain due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans are now hopeful that the couple could finally start a new life together in America.

Tiffany's latest post

The American reality star posted a picture of herself smiling, and she claimed that she would announce some big news in the coming days. Tiffany teased fans by asking them to guess the contents of her big announcement, and many of her followers suspect that Ronald could be making a permanent move to the United States. However, fans also feel that Tiffany may also be pregnant.

Some hawkeyed "90 Day Fiancé" viewers noted that Tiffany captioned her post by using the hashtags “baby rose” and “another one.” Fans sussed that Tiffany used the phrases to hint at a possible pregnancy. Tiffany and Ronald welcomed their daughter, Carley Rose, in July, last year. Tiffany also has a nine-year-old son from a previous relationship, and fans suspect that she could announce the news about her third pregnancy in the coming weeks.

While the American reality star has left fans guessing the contents of her big announcement, she recently opened up about her mental struggles brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Struggle with mental health

The 28-year-old reality star has revealed that she has struggled with her mental health due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tiffany has claimed that her long-distance relationship with Ronald has turned into a roller coaster ride over the past few months due to the travel restrictions imposed by their respective countries. However, she has insisted that she is still committed to her marriage. Fans now believe that Ronald could travel to the United States and start a new life with Tiffany and their two children.

While the South African reality star has been inactive on social media, he recently took to Instagram and promised fans that he would make a huge announcement in the coming weeks. "90 Day Fiancé" fans are hopeful that Ronald and Tiffany will issue a joint statement in the coming days, and many suspect that the couple could be expecting their second child together. Meanwhile, the latest sneak peek of "The Other Way" shows Ariela has early delivery.