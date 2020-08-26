Rebecca Parrot is a natural beauty. However, the American reality star has always had a tense relationship with the "90 Day Fiancé" fan base. During her time on the popular reality show, fans accused Rebecca of using filters and makeup to alter her appearance in the pictures she sent to her boyfriend, Zied Hakimi. Nevertheless, Rebecca’s latest Instagram video has changed the perception of many fans.

Rebecca narrated a funny story

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have expressed their surprise after the 48-year-old reality star shared a hilarious video of herself on Instagram. Rebecca narrated a funny story about her experience judging a writing contest.

As she narrated the story, fans noted that she looked much younger than her actual age. Rebecca did not have any makeup in the video, and her natural beauty stunned her followers. One fan pointed out that Rebecca looked as if she was 18-years-old in the video, and a majority of viewers have urged her to maintain her natural look. In addition to her improved looks, Rebecca has been living her best life ever since she tied the knot with Zied in April this year.

The couple got married at a courthouse, in the United States, after Zied’s K1-visa application went through. Rebecca and Zied have been living together for the past few months, and they recently moved into a new apartment. Even though the couple’s relationship appears to have worked out, several "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have expressed their reservations regarding their marriage.

During their time on the popular reality show, many fans felt that Zied’s conservative religious beliefs would turn him into a controlling husband. Some viewers also speculated that the Tunisian reality star had physically abused Rebecca.

However, the 48-year-old reality star vehemently denied the allegations.

Rebecca cautioned fans against accusing Zied, claiming that her 26-year-old boyfriend had always respected her. She added that as a victim of abuse in her previous marriage, she was not happy with the false accusations reveled against Zied. Before she met her current flame, Rebecca was married to a Moroccan man, and she had to divorce him after she met Zied.

The couple turned into fan favorites during their time on "90 Day Fiancé," and some media reports have speculated that TLC could cast Zied and Rebecca in one of its spinoff shows.

Couple will make a return

While fans are hopeful that the couple will make a return to reality television, they will have to follow the two stars on social media to get updates on their daily lives. Rebecca recently informed her followers that her daughter was expecting her first child. "90 Day Fiancé" fans are excited for the American reality star after finding out that she will be a grandmother in the coming months. However, from her latest Instagram video, some have argued that Rebecca looks too young to be a grandma.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of the show, Biniyam asked Ariela not to leave.