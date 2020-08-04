The past few days have been a roller coaster ride for Paul Staehle and his wife, Karine Martins. Paul and Karine’s relationship has received increased scrutiny from the media following their much-publicized fight last week. Paul posted a video on his Instagram page, which showed police officers arriving at his home to respond to a domestic disturbance call. The law enforcement officers rescued Karine and her son Pierre and they are now living at a home shelter.

Paul's cryptic message

In a recent Instagram post, Paul shared a cryptic picture of a one-way airplane ticket to Brazil. The details on the ticket showed that the flight will depart from Louisville, Kentucky, and land in Manaus, Brazil on 18 August.

Many fans expressed their suspicions after they saw Paul’s Instagram post. A section of fans wondered why the 35-year-old reality star would book a non-refundable ticket to Brazil a few days after his altercation with Karine.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans recently learned that Paul has served time in prison. The television personality was convicted of arson in 2014. Paul served a brief prison sentence that year, and after his release, he had to complete a lengthy probation period that ended in April. Some fans suspect that after Karine’s recent allegations, Paul could have bought the one-way airplane ticket to avoid spending time in jail.

Other fans have argued that Paul posted the picture of the one-way airplane ticket to send a message to his wife over her intentions to divorce him.

Legal battle

Paul has maintained that his wife called the police to their home after he confronted her about her plans to have a divorce. Paul claims that his wife had been in communication with her lawyer over plans to file for divorce and secure child support.

However, Paul has insisted that he will not allow Karine to take his son away. Some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have argued that Karine could have bought the one-way ticket to Brazil, and Paul was only exposing her plans to leave the United States with their son. During her time on "90 Day Fiancé," Karine has expressed her dissatisfaction with her living situation in America.

The 23-year-old had recently told Paul that she would move back to Brazil if failed to find a decent apartment. Following their latest altercation, many fans feel that the couple’s relationship may be on its last legs. The remaining episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" could shed more light on the couple’s future.