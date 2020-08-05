Many Marvel fans have continued to feel the pain brought by the events of last year's "Endgame." It was expected that there would be a body count of some kind. But it perhaps ended up being too much to take. Beware of spoilers forthcoming.

Fans had widely anticipated that it could be the farewell chapter for Tony Stark and/or Steve Rogers. And, for now, at least, it was. Although for the latter, it's a bit more complicated. And in some ways, against his character, which has also been upsetting for many. But stinging in a different way was the sacrifice of Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson.

But she might not be quite done yet.

Reportedly signed on for more Marvel movies

New reports suggest that Scarlett Johansson has signed on for more Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In all likelihood to keep playing Natasha and her alter ego, Black Widow. This report's primary source appears to be We Got This Covered—an outlet with an admittedly hit-and-miss past.

Should this be one of the site's bright moments, the speculation can begin in earnest. How might Natasha Romanoff make her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The premise of alternate timelines has already been introduced to the franchise. Something that's expected to be further explored in the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness".

That's not the only possibility. In recent weeks, it's been suggested that Natasha's clone could be introduced as a premise that was decried as 'cheap' by Cheat Sheet.

"Endgame" had been essentially touted as the send-off for the MCU's original cornerstone heroes. Even aside from Black Widow, that proved to be untrue for at least one of Marvel's stable stars.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor is set to headline "Thor: Love and Thunder." Perhaps with appearances in other projects, such as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3".

'Black Widow' movie still yet to be released

Even before "Endgame" came out, it was announced that a Black Widow-headlined movie was on the way. This probably led some fans to believe she was safe in "Endgame." That turned out to be false.

And it turns out that "Black Widow" is set earlier in the chronological order. Taking place just after "Captain America: Civil War."

Scarlett Johansson had indicated that the movie would provide closure for fans. If it does so happen that she comes back for more installments, all bets could be off.

Black Widow in the MCU or not, her movie has remained elusive thus far. It had been scheduled for a May 1, 2020 release. But the outbreak of COVID-19 caused it to be delayed. Currently, it's slated to come out in November of 2020. But this is also tenuous as countries have been experiencing a resurgence of the disease.