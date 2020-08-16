Loren Brovarnik has come under fire from "90 Day Fiancé" viewers for her latest business venture. The American reality star returned to "Pillow Talk" last month alongside her husband, Alexei. The couple had taken a break from the show to welcome their son, Shai, in April this year. Alexei and Loren have featured their son on Pillow Talk during their segments on the show. While fans have praised the couple for filming the show with their son, Loren’s latest Instagram post has irked a section of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers.

Loren's latest post

In a recent Instagram post, Loren shared a picture of herself holding a ‘Mommy and Me’ box.

The American reality star urged fans to order the mysterious product, and she claimed that it would have a variety of products to young mothers and their babies. Loren claimed that the stock for her new product would only be available for 72 hours, and she asked her fans to order the box before stocks ran out. However, Loren’s decision to launch her new business has not impressed some of her followers.

A section of "90 Day Fiancé" fans feel that Loren may be using her son for financial gain. Many feel that the American reality star was trying to exploit her more than 900,000 followers by claiming that the stock for her new baby products was about to ran out. The fans also pointed out that Loren had not offered enough details about her product.

Loren’s skeptics complained that the $90 price she had charged for the product was too expensive. According to the fans, Loren has been using her son to gain sympathy from her followers, and she had now decided to take advantage of their emotions by manipulating them to buy her mysterious product.

Fans feel that she could be using her son

Fortunately for Loren, several of her followers rushed to her defense. They pointed out that Loren had not used her son’s image to package Mommy and Me box she had shared. The fans also praised Loren for taking the bold step to start her business. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that she could find success in her new trade since she has had experience raising her son over the past few months.

It will be interesting to see whether Loren responds to her critics. The American reality star has in the past opened up about her struggles dealing with post partum depression, a condition in which a new mother has a difficult time bonding with her new baby. However, Loren has told fans that she overcame her condition by seeking advice from other mothers and getting to spend more time with her son. Despite her claims, it appears that some "90 Day Fiancé" fans feel that she could be using her son to gain their sympathy. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the reality show.