"90 Day Fiancé" star Paul Staehle and Karine Martins may be headed for a divorce. The couple made headlines last month after fans learned that they had been involved in a bitter domestic feud. Many fans now fear that the two reality stars are determined to get a divorce and fight over the custody of their son, Pierre. In a previous Instagram post, Paul claimed that he would not allow Karine to have full custody of their son, and some recently leaked court documents have revealed that a judge granted both parties in the dispute temporary custody of their son.

Paul and Karine equal rights

In their most recent court hearing, Paul and Karine were granted equal rights to take care of their son for the next few weeks until a permanent ruling is made.

Notably, this is seen as the win for Paul who was not able to meet his child after the fight as Karine ran off. After the first hearing, Karine seems to have a weak case and could also lose custody of her son. The courts also granted restraining orders to both parties, which means that Paul and Karine cannot be within 500 feet of each other. It will be interesting to see how the two reality stars observe the restraining orders and share the custody of their son. After their fight, Karine moved out of her shared home with Paul, and fans have speculated that she has been living at a rescue shelter.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have had mixed reactions towards Paul and Karine’s fight since the couple has traded some grave accusations with each other.

Paul recently shared a police report in which his wife accused him of sexual abuse. Karine told the police officers that her husband had raped her for three weeks, and he had also installed security cameras in their home to monitor her every move. While fans were at first sympathetic to Karine’s allegations, Paul revealed that she had tried to kill him, and fans have now expressed suspicion of Karine’s character.

Paul's explosive claims

In some scathing accusations, Paul has claimed that Karine tried to poison him by putting pieces of glass in his food. The American reality star has revealed that he later found some shards of glass from an item that Karine had broken. Paul has also claimed that Karine has tried to extort him.

The 35-year-old has accused Karine of using her friends to swindle him out of $10,000. Karine allegedly threatened to stop Paul from seeing his son if he failed to raise the amount of money she had demanded. Now that the courts have granted Paul temporary custody of his son, it will be interesting to see whether Karine will comply with the court’s decision. The couple has also been starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" and the upcoming Tell All episode could shed more light on Paul and Karine’s future. For now, fans are happy with the court’s decision to grant Paul custody over Pierre. Stay tuned for more news and updates.