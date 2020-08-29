Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are arguably the most successful couple to appear on “90 Day Fiancé.” After an initially shaky start to their relationship, the couple tied the knot during their first appearance on the popular reality show, and they are currently starring on “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.” Despite their unique chemistry and hilarious personalities, some fans have pointed out that Annie and David did not always love each other when they first met.

David was a sex tourist

After David posted an impressive animated picture of himself and Annie on Instagram. The picture went viral on social media.

During his first run on “90 Day Fiancé,” David traveled to Thailand after going through a costly divorce with his ex-wife. Fans have speculated that David had traveled to the Asian country as a sex tourist. However, once he met Annie at a bar, he decided to propose to her after dating her for only two weeks. The American reality star was 48-years-old at the time, while Annie was 24-years-old.

Fans suspect Annie may have married David for his money

Even though Annie accepted David’s proposal, their 24-year age difference put off many fans, and they accused Annie of making David her sugar daddy. Fans have also speculated that Annie agreed to marry David so that she could immigrate to the United States.

Ever since the couple moved back to America, Annie has had several cosmetic operations to enhance her appearance. Last year, the Thailand reality star came under criticism for undergoing eyelid surgery. Many fans suspected that Annie had used David’s money to pay for the expensive procedure. Annie’s critics have pointed to her decision to have the costly surgery as proof that she only married David for his money.

Meanwhile, Annie faced a lot of criticism over the picture below, where she said that David has nothing even at the age of 48.

Despite the sugar daddy allegations surrounding David’s relationship with Annie, the American reality star has always insisted that his wife loves him for his personality, and not for his money.

In several of his Instagram posts, David has repeatedly declared his undying love for Annie, and he has thanked her for sticking with him through his financial difficulties. After his divorce, David went through some money problems, and he had to borrow some money from a close friend to pay for Annie’s dowry. However, the couple’s financial fortunes turned around once they moved to the United States. David secured a well-paying job, while Annie has run a successful cooking business ever since she received her work permit. The two reality stars recently bought a house in Arizona, and they appear to be living their best life together. However, some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers believe that Annie has been taking advantage of David’s financial stability.