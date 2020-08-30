Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem could finally tie the knot in the coming weeks. The couple has had to overcome several obstacles ever since they appeared on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. After Michael’s K-1 visa application fell through, Angela agreed to hold their wedding in Nigeria, and the couple has been busy preparing for the big occasion during the past few episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” However, the couple’s recent pre-wedding celebration disgusted many fans.

Angela and Michael hold a pre-wedding celebration

Angela and Michael spent the night at a local Nigerian club in a previous episode, but “90 Day Fiancé” viewers were not happy with their partying antics.

After Michael reserved some VIP tickets at an upscale nightclub, Angela was visibly angry when she found out that the club had some sexy female dancers. Nevertheless, she decided to stay at the strip club and have a good time. However, she cautioned Michael against flirting with the club’s dancers. Once the couple started drinking, Angela let down her guard, and she started dancing with Michael. However, her behavior repulsed many viewers.

Angela twerks on Michael

The American reality star blindfolded Michael and shoved her fingers into his mouth. Even though Angela was trying to be intimate with her boyfriend, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have criticized her crude manners. Fans have also made fun of Angela’s attempts to twerk on her boyfriend, claiming that she was too old to pull off the dance moves.

A section of viewers has pointed out that Angela’s arrogance towards Michael proved that she was insecure. The 54-year-old reality star has threatened to call off her wedding on several occasions due to Michael’s alleged infidelity. Now that the couple could tie the knot in the coming weeks, some viewers suspect that Angela will continue her abusive behavior.

“90 Day Fiancé” fans have urged Michael to stand up to Angela and put her in her place. Viewers have observed that the Nigerian reality star always looks miserable during his scenes with Angela, but it appears that he has been afraid to confront her. After Angela put her fingers inside his mouth, fans hope that Michael will have the courage to challenge her.

Many viewers expect Angela and Michael to hold a wedding ceremony in the upcoming episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” but things between the couple could change once Angela opens up about her infertility. Earlier in the season, the American reality star found out that she couldn't conceive a child for Michael, but she is yet to break the news to her Nigerian boyfriend. Once Michael finds out that he can’t have a child with Angela, fans suspect that he might break up with her.