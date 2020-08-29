The mid-season finale of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will air next Monday, and fans should expect a dramatic twist to Jenny and Sumit’s storyline. During their second appearance on the popular reality show, the couple has shared some heartwarming moments, and many viewers had speculated that they could tie the knot this season. However, in a sneak preview for Monday’s episode, Sumit’s parents finally speak out about their son’s relationship, and they could pose a major obstacle to Jenny’s desire to get married to Sumit.

Jenny’s first trip to India was in 2013

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers will finally get to hear from Sumit’s dad, Anil, and his mother Sahna.

In the preview for next Monday’s episode, Anil and Sahna have a conversation with TLC producers, and they recount the first time they met Jenny. Anil reveals that their first encounter with Jenny took place in 2013. At the time, Jenny claimed that she was Sumit’s Facebook friend, and his family welcomed her into their home on the assumption that she was a tourist. Jenny told Sumit’s parents that she would only stay for two weeks, but she ended up extending her stay to four months.

Sumit’s father claims that Jenny is too old to date his son

Sumit’s mother, Sahna, claimed that she struck up a good relationship with Jenny, and she treated her well. However, Sumit’s parents revealed that they later found out that Jenny and Sumit were more than friends.

Sumit’s father told producers that after some time, he noticed that Jenny and Sumit were spending too much time together. He added that the two reality stars were spending many nights together, and he finally realized that they were in an intimate relationship. To conclude his confessional, Sumit’s father raises his concerns about his son’s decision to date Jenny, and he insists that the 61-year-old reality star is too old for Sumit.

From the trailer clip promoting Monday’s episode, it appears that Jenny could be on a collision course with Sumit’s parents. Even though they may have been good friends when she first met Sumit, fans now feel that Sumit’s parents will now allow their son to marry Jenny. The second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will be on a hiatus in September, but the show will make a return on October 11 for the final episodes of the season.

Fans are looking forward to seeing how Jenny navigates her complicated relationship with Sumit’s parents. Some viewers have speculated that the American reality star could ask Sumit to sever ties with his parents if he wants to continue dating her. After hearing from Sumit’s parents, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers should expect some dramatic moments in the couple’s relationship.