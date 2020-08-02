Erika Owens emerged as a fan favorite from the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Many viewers fell in love with her fashion sense and her fun-loving personality. Even though her time on the popular television show ended, Erika has continued to update fans about her daily activities. The Australian reality star has a huge following on Instagram, and her latest picture has stunned many of her followers.

Erika's shocks fans

Over the weekend, "90 Day Fiancé" star Erika shared a stunning selfie picture on her Instagram page, and she told fans that she was not wearing any makeup. The 24-year-old reality star informed her fans that she had taken the picture after having a facial scrub.

Erika insisted that she had not added any filters or Photoshop effects to the picture because she wanted to reveal her true self. The Australian television personality promoted some skincare products and claimed that she had used the products for several years. She revealed that they were the main reason behind her seemingly smooth skin. Erika wrote that using the products had improved her confidence, and she felt beautiful even without applying her make up.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans could not hide their surprise after the saw Erika’s seemingly smooth skin. Some of Erika’s followers praised her for having the courage to share the picture. However, a section of fans was not impressed by Erika’s decision to promote skincare products.

They accused her of trying to profit from women’s insecurities. The fans also felt that even though Erika was not wearing any makeup, she had undergone some cosmetic operations such as Botox and filler injections. In a past Instagram post, Erika had addressed the criticism regarding her cosmetic surgeries by claiming that she was not ashamed of her decision to enhance her beauty.

Erika's new boyfriend

The Australian reality star has also revealed that she is dating again. She recently shared pictures of her new boyfriend on her social media accounts, and fans have had different reactions to her new partner. Some fans have criticized Erika for dating a man even though she had claimed that she was gay.

However, the Australian reality star has rebuffed the criticism by insisting that she is bisexual and that she still supports the LBGQT community. Erika has maintained that her decision to date her new boyfriend does not invalidate her sexuality. Instead, the 24-year-old has revealed that her new partner completes her, and she is looking forward to exploring her new relationship. Fans are looking forward to seeing how Erika’s ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Matto, reacts to the latest development. Erika and Stephanie broke up after their time on "90 Day Fiancé" ended due to their incompatible personalities. After their messy breakup, fans suspect that Stephanie will throw some shade at Erika’s new relationship.