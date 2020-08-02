Elizabeth Potthast, and her husband, Andrei, are currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The couple has been planning to hold a second wedding in Moldova, but their plans have not gone smoothly due to the constant friction between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family. Over the last few weeks, Elizabeth’s father, Chuck, has expressed his suspicions over Andrei’s past. In a past episode, Chuck and his son landed in Moldova, and they declared that they would investigate Andrei’s upbringing and find out why he left his home country and immigrated to Ireland. However, it appears that Elizabeth’s family could be putting on an act.

90 Day Fiancé fans recently learned that Chuck and his sons have a shady background.

Chuck’s real estate business

Over the weekend, some hawkeyed "90 Day Fiancé" viewers investigated Chuck’s real estate business, and they found out that several tenants have lodged complaints against his company, CDC Capital Investments LLC. The tenants claimed that the company had rented out their apartments without disclosing that they were due for foreclosure. Many of the tenants complained that they were evicted without notice, and their efforts to contact Chuck’s company were unsuccessful. From the grievances lodged against the company, it appears that Chuck may have scammed several of his tenants, which has led many fans to question his self-righteous attitude towards Andrei.

Andrei and Elizabeth’s father have clashed on several occasions ever since they appeared on "90 Day Fiancé." Chuck has claimed that his son in law is lazy since he is yet to secure a job in the United States. He has even offered Andrei a job at his real estate company, but the Moldovan reality star has turned it down.

However, after the latest revelation regarding Chuck’s company, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers think that Andrei made the right decision. Despite their haughty attitude towards Andrei, some of Elizabeth’s family members have criminal pasts. Even though Andrei has so far rejected Chuck’s job offers, his wife recently put him on the spot for his decision to be a stay at home dad.

Andrei’s current unemployed status

In last Sunday’s episode, Elizabeth claimed that she was not happy with Andrei’s current unemployed status. While Andrei argued that they had talked about his decision to stay at home and watch their child, Elizabeth insisted that she had changed her mind, and she wanted him to find a decent job and help her with their bills. Their argument grew tenser after Elizabeth claimed that she did not want to go through with her wedding in Moldova. Andrei appeared shocked by the declaration, and it appears that the couple will have to sort out their differences before they can tie the knot. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers should tune in to Sunday’s episode to find out whether the couple will go through with the wedding ceremony.