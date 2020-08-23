Anfisa Nava is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The Russian reality star starred in the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé" alongside her husband at the time, Jorge Navas. Anfisa had a strained relationship with the fan base since many viewers felt that she was only using her husband to secure a visa. The predictions turned out to be true after the couple split up when police arrested Jorge for marijuana possession in 2018. The American reality star completed his prison sentence earlier this year, and he officially filed for divorce from Anfisa in August. After the stinging news about her divorce, Anfisa has suffered another setback after a video surfaced online showing her performing as an adult film star.

Fans reaction

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have expressed their disgust at Anfisa’s latest porn video. The Russian reality star had been posting some controversial pictures on her Instagram account, and the controversial video circulating online has exposed Anfisa’s previous history in the adult film industry. Many viewers had criticized Anfisa for posting half-naked pictures on her public Instagram account. The fans have now urged Anfisa to turn the account private, and some have speculated that her latest porn video could be a sign that she may be considering a return to the adult film industry. Some fans have also suggested that Anfisa’s porn star background could be the reason why Jorge filed for a divorce.

The American reality star completed his prison sentence in May, and after his release, he declared that he would divorce Anfisa. Jorge accused his ex-partner ofabandoning him during his stay in prison, and he claimed that she had cheated on him with another man. Jorge appears to have moved on from his toxic relationship with Anfisa, and he recently posted some romantic pictures of himself with another mysterious woman.

In a recent interview, Jorge claimed that his new girlfriend was the love of his life, and he promised fans that he would reveal her identity in the coming weeks.

Jorge's life

While Jorge appears to be living his best life, some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have defended Anfisa over her controversial past.

The fans have pointed out that the Russian reality is nowa certified personal trainer in the United States. In a previous Instagram post, Anfisa had told fans that she would enroll in a local college and pursue a four-year degree. However, her past as an adult film star has harmed her previous good standing with "90 Day Fiancé" viewers. Fans have argued that Anfisa’s adult film career is the main reason why she has failed to appear on "90 Day Fiancé" spinoff programs. Despite the criticism she has received, the Russian reality star has appeared unfazed by her controversial past.