Mohamed Jbali is among the most handsome men to feature on the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. The Tunisian reality star starred on the second season of "90 Day Fiancé," and his time on the show was controversial and entertaining. At the time, Mohamed was dating Danielle Mullins, and their marriage and subsequent break up had fans on the edge of their seats. The two reality stars finalized their divorce in 2017, and Mohamed has kept a low profile for the past three years. However, he recently posted a picture on his Instagram account, and fans were surprised by his new look.

Mohamed's picture

In his latest Instagram picture, Mohamed looked unrecognizable because of his long hair and beard.

The look was a departure from his time on "90 Day Fiancé" when he had short well-trimmed hair and a smooth chin. Mohamed was wearing a white vest and some blue denim jeans in the picture, and he captioned the picture by asking fans to be comfortable in their own skin. Mohamed explained that he had struggled with anxiety over the past few years because of his looks. He advised fans that embracing their personalities and finding someone to talk to about their insecurities was the best way to overcome physical anxieties. The Tunisian reality star asked his followers to stay positive because every problem in their lives would always have a solution.

Fans have praised Mohamed for his positive message, and many have urged him to work hard at his truck-driving job.

The former television personality recently revealed that he is a full-time truck driver. In a detailed Facebook post, Mohamed explained that he currently works 70 hours a week delivering supplies in the United States. He admitted that working as a truck driver was harder than he had expected, explaining that the job was mentally exhausting.

However, Mohamed told fans that his new job had given him financial stability. Fans have also recently learned that Mohamed has been in contact with his ex-wife, Danielle, during his long truck drives.

Danielle and Mohamed's relationship

In a recent interview, Danielle revealed that Mohamed had reached out to her after their divorce.

Danielle claimed that she often calls her ex-partner and keeps him company during his truck driving hours. After a bitter divorce, it appears that the couple has finally put aside their differences and built a strong friendship. However, during their separation, Danielle had asked immigration authorities to deport her husband. Even though her attempts to get him deported were unsuccessful, the divorce harmed Mohamed since he had no regular source of income. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are now relieved after he shared details about his new job. Mohamed’s new look has also impressed fans, and they are hopeful that he will make an appearance on a future season of "90 Day Fiancé."