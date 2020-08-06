Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have made headlines, over the past week, due to their recent domestic squabble. The "90 Day Fiancé" couple has traded accusations on social media, following their fight, with Paul accusing his wife of planning to divorce him, while Karine claims that Paul has sexually abused her. Fans have had a hard time trusting the two reality stars due to the wild nature of their allegations. However, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers could soon find out the truth as Paul suggested that he would take a polygraph test. Notably, Paul recently posted a ton of details regarding the post.

Paul challenges Karine for poly test

Paul recently shared a cryptic Instagram picture in which he hinted that he was open to taking a polygraph test. the reality star posted a picture showing the Wikipedia description of a polygraph test and fans concluded that the 35-year-old reality star was serious about taking a lie detector test. Some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that Karine and Paul should both take the polygraph test and share the results. However, a lie detector test would not be the most accurate method to settle Paul and Karine’s dispute. According to experts, lie detector tests are only 80 to 90 percent accurate. Polygraph tests have also proven to be ineffective for victims who have undergone traumatic experiences since they are very emotional when they recount them.

It appears unlikely that law enforcement officers will use a polygraph test to settle Paul and Karine’s argument. Karine has claimed that Paul raped her, and using a lie detector test would not be effective due to the emotive nature of her allegations. Law enforcement officers would also have a difficult time obtaining accurate answers from the Brazilian reality star due to her poor English language skills.

The officers would have to use a translator to carry out the test, which could lead to inaccurate results.

Paul must provide evidence

Due to potential challenges associated with the polygraph test, Paul will have to provide credible evidence to prove his innocence. The American reality star has a criminal past, and if the courts find him guilty of the current rape allegations, he could serve a long prison sentence.

In a recent Instagram post, Karine revealed that she feared for her life during her confrontation with her husband. The Brazilian reality star claimed that Paul had threatened her life during their fight, and she had decided to file a restraining order to protect herself and her son. However, Paul has denied Karine’s assault claims. The 35-year-old has shared videos of the police officers visiting their home, and he has told fans that the law enforcement officers did not arrest him since they couldn’t find any evidence to support Karine’s claims. The two reality stars are currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Fans should tune in to the show to find out more about the couple’s prolonged dispute.