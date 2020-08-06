"90 Day Fiancé" fans are still waiting to find out whether TLC will retain Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez on the "Pillow Talk" spinoff series. Tim and Veronica did not participate in the most recent episode of the show. Instead, Karen and River Everett made their debut on the popular reality program. The mother and son duo have appeared on previous seasons of "90 Day Fiancé" as supporting cast members, but TLC’s decision to hire them for the "Pillow Talk" series has not gone down well with fans.

Fans demand Tim and Veronica's return

Over the past few days, a majority of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have petitioned TLC to fire Karen and River.

Fans want the network to bring back Tim and Veronica to the show. The two reality stars had turned into fan favorites due to their unique chemistry, and their funny observations when they starred on the show. While some media reports have suggested that TLC could retain Tim and Veronica on "Pillow Talk," the network has not released an official statement to confirm the reports.

Many fans hope that TLC will reconsider its decision and re-hire Tim and Veronica. A section of viewers has threatened to boycott the "Pillow Talk" series if Karen and River end up replacing Tim and Veronica permanently. In a recent Instagram post, Tim thanked his fans for their support. The American reality star also asked fans to continue pressuring TLC to retain him and Veronica on "Pillow Talk." However, Tim has since deleted the Instagram post, but show's fans have continued to petition TLC to fire Karen and River.

Even though the mother and son duo has previously appeared on "90 Day Fiancé," viewers feel that they should not star on "Pillow Talk" because they were not an actual couple. However, Karen and River were influential characters when former "90 Day Fiancé" couple, Chantel and Pedro, appeared on the popular reality show.

In one memorable scene, River and Pedro got into a fistfight during a dinner party. The dramatic antics convinced TLC to create "The Family Chantel" spinoff series.

Karen and River

However, Karen and River are yet to win over "90 Day Fiancé" fans. Many viewers have argued that the two do not deserve an opportunity to star on "Pillow Talk." The fans feel that Tim and Veronica should retain their positions because they have the necessary experience to succeed on the show.

It will be interesting to see whether TLC will bow to the pressure from fans and retain Tim and Veronica on the show. As things stand, the reality network appears keen to retain Karen and River on "Pillow Talk," but the decision could lead to a boycott from the show’s loyal fan base. Let us know what you think about Tim and Veronica. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the show.