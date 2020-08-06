"90 Day Fiancé" star Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are among the most popular cast members on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." The two reality stars have continued to impress fans with their hilarious antics when they appear on the show. Annie has also garnered many followers on her Instagram account due to her hilarious personality. The Thailand reality star frequently shares updates of her daily activities with her fans. However, her latest Instagram post has now impressed her followers.

Annie's video

In her most recent post, Annie shared a video of herself feeding a pig, and some fans expressed their disgust at the interaction.

The television personality made a snorting noise as she fed the pig, and her behavior did not impress her followers. Annie captioned the video by asking her followers whether they wanted the see her appear on Pillow Talk with the pig, which she named “Mister Bacon.” "90 Day Fiancé" fans had mixed reactions to Annie’s question. Some fans felt that featuring the pig during her appearance on Pillow Talk would not be a good idea. However, some fans have defended Annie’s latest antics.

Annie’s fans have claimed that she is a free spirit, and her hilarious personality is a major reason why viewers tune in to Pillow Talk every week. The fans argued that having the pig on the show would be highly entertaining.

Viewers will have to tune in to the upcoming episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" to find out whether Annie will go through with her promise and feature the pig on the show. While it would be interesting to see David and Annie attempt to control the animal during the show, fans are more interested in seeing the couple raise a baby together.

Annie and David's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

Ever since Annie and David tied the knot, many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have urged the couple to start a family. However, the two reality stars have insisted that they happy to spend time together. In a past interview, David revealed that he had undergone a vasectomy.

The American reality star claimed that he would be open to reversing the operation if Annie decided that she wanted to have a child with him. David has children from a previous marriage, and while he could eventually have a kid with Annie, the couple has claimed that conceiving a baby is not among their top priorities. Fans hope that the two reality stars will change their minds and have a child together. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that Annie would be a good mother, and watching her raise a child with David would be highly entertaining. For now, fans will have to tune to the Pillow Talk series to find out whether Annie and David will feature ‘Mister Bacon’ on the show. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé.

"